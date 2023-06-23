The registration deadline for Owen County Parks and Recreation Football has been extended to Tuesday, July 18.
The fee to register for the Owen County football league is $60 per player.
Teams in the Owen County football league will start preseason practice in less than two months.
A meeting for coaches in the youth football league was held on Wednesday, May 31. Coaches for Owen County Parks and Recreation’s Rookie and Powerhouse divisions are set. The league still needs coaches for the Mighty Pro division, which is for third- and fourth-grade students.
Currently, registration is being conducted for both football players and cheerleaders.
For more information about the league, call Owen County Parks and Recreation Football Director Jeff Jump at 502-750-0926.
