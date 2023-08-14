A Carroll County High School junior died early Sunday morning in rural Owen County and a 40-year-old Owenton, Kentucky, man has been arrested and charged with Manslaughter-Second Degree in connection with the fatal shooting.
Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, received a call at 1:21 a.m. Sunday advising that there had been a shooting involving a 16-year-old male at 3775 Squiresville Road, Owenton.
Detectives and other KSP Post 5 personnel responded to the scene, located about 19 miles east of Carrollton, where the victim, Bryce Stewart, was pronounced dead by the Owen County Coroner.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter-Second Degree, a Class C felony, and transported to and lodged at the Carroll County Detention Center without bail at 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.
According to KSP, the investigation into the incident is ongoing by Post 5, assisted by the Owen County EMS, Owen County Fire, and the Owen County Coroner.
Stewart, a member of the Panthers football team, officer in FFA and a cheerleader, was also a student at the Carroll County Area Technology Center in Carrollton. He was scheduled to begin his junior year of high school at Carroll County on Wednesday.
The school district issued a statement later on Sunday in response to the unexpected death. “It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” said Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”
The school district also announced that the Carroll County High School campus and football field would be open to students beginning at noon on Monday, Aug. 14, beginning at noon. Amy Sutter, principal at the high school, said she wanted students to know they have a “safe space to gather, grieve or just be” and that adults will be available for the students.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses was established on Sunday with about three dozen contributing toward a goal of $3,000 by Monday morning.To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryce-stewart?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.
