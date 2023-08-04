Owen County is ranked fifth in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
The Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings are published in The Cats’ Pause 2023 Kentucky Football Yearbook, which was released in July.
Head coach TJ Wesselman guides the Rebels. Owen County is ranked ahead of Gallatin County in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
The Rebels are projected to finish behind Bracken County, Carroll County, Walton-Verona and defending state champion Beechwood in Class 2A, District 5.
Nearly compiling a winning record in 2022, Owen County finished 5-6 after suffering a loss during the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs.
The Rebels notched wins over Eminence, Switzerland County (Ind.), Trimble County, Gallatin County and Shawnee during the 2022 high school football season.
Owen County showed improved in 2022 despite dropping games to Nicholas County, Henry County, Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Powell County and Lloyd Memorial.
Topping the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings, Beechwood claimed its third consecutive state title in 2022. The Tigers exited the 2022 high school football season 14-1.
Following a loss in the second round of the playoffs, Walton-Verona exited the 2022 high school football season 9-3. Walton-Verona is ranked second in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
Continuing to show improvement, Carroll County compiled a 7-5 record in the 2022 high school football season, winning a playoff game for the second straight year. Carroll County is ranked third in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
Making the move up from Class 1A, Bracken County compiled a 7-3 record in the 2022 high school football season. Bracken County is ranked fourth in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
Limited, Gallatin County exited the 2022 high school football season 2-8. Gallatin County is ranked sixth in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings.
The Rebels’ 2023 schedule consists of games versus Campbellsville, Eminence, Dayton, Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Carroll County, Gallatin County, Beechwood, Bracken County and Walton-Verona.
Owen County is scheduled to visit Campbellsville for its 2023 season opener on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Rebels and Eagles are slated to meet in the Forcht Bank Bowl. Kickoff for the Owen County-Campbellsville game is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.