The following events are scheduled through the end of August at the Owen Public Library, located at 1370 Highway 22 East, Owenton.
Call 502-484-3450 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.: Stretch and Strengthen- Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie and follow the video on the big screen.
Monday, Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.: Meet Miss Kaileigh- Meet our new Children’s Librarian and Storytime leader Miss Kaileigh, while having outdoor fun in the Reading Garden.
Monday, Aug. 28, 3:15 p.m.: Dungeons and Dragons- Don’t miss all the fun! D&D is a cooperative tabletop role-playing game. Go on adventures in the Dungeons and Dragons world. This group meets monthly. New members welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.: Yoga- Need to exercise? Yoga stretches and strengthens at a slow pace. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.: Walk Away the Pounds- Walk your way to better health! Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact.
