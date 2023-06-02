The following events are scheduled at the Owen County Public Library in June.
Friday, June 2, noon
Books@Noon: If you like reading a wide variety of books, this book club is for you. Join us for good reads and friendly comradery. Pick up your copy today!
Monday, June 5 — Saturday, June 10
KIT: Rainsticks- Make your own rainstick! The rainstick is believed to have been invented by the Mapuche, an Indigenous people found in south-central Chile. It was played in the belief that it could bring about rainstorms and sounds like falling water. Available while supplies last.
Monday, June 5, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen: Are you wanting to strength-en your core? Join in our 46-minute all standing exer-cises. Follow along with KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen.
Monday, June 5, 3:15 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons: Don’t miss all the fun! Go on adventures in the Dungeons and Dragons world. D&D is a co-operative tabletop role-playing game. Want to learn more? Come find out all about it.
Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.
Snakes Alive:- Marc Frevola, a Kentucky high school science teacher for 35 years and past president of the Greater Cincinnati Herpetological Society, will present a hands-on light-hearted discussion of the natural history and adaptations of live harmless snakes. All snakes are non-venomous and have been kept in his classroom for years.
Tuesday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Silly Safari: We’re “All Together Now” for Summer Reading 2023! Animals Around the World is presented by Silly Safaris. Meet animals from around the world with our host Ryan the Lion from Silly Safaris. Children of all ages will enjoy this free show. Show times are 10:30am or 2:00pm. Please register for a show time.
Tuesday, June 6, 6 and 6:30 p.m.
All Together Now Around the World Earrings: Enjoy the night at the library with family or friends while making these earrings. They will be great to wear to our Summer Reading Program “All Together Now”. This earring program is for all ages (children under 12 must have an adult present). Please call the library to register ; space is limited.
Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m
Yoga: This all-levels yoga practice will empower your mind, body, and spirit. Follow an instructor on the big screen. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds: Improve your circulation by walking in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video in the spacious meeting room. Some say walking is the best overall exercise. Walk and feel better today.
Teddy Bear Picnic: Join Miss Melanie for a Teddy Bear Picnic. Bring your favorite teddy bear and a sack lunch to the reading garden. Dessert treats and garden games provided.
Thursday, June 8, noon
Medicinal Herb Walk: Stroll through the library’s undeveloped area to discover native plants to use in herbal remedies. After collecting the specimens, the group will move inside to join herbalist, Judy Mullins and discuss the uses for local plants and their natural healing properties. Wear long pants and closed toe shoes to protect against insect bites.
Thursday, June 8, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Drumming is fun! Did you know that drumming is good for the brain, relieves stress and builds confidence? Learn a variety of rhythms and participate in several drumming activities. There will be different drums and percussion instruments to play. For middle schoolers and up.
Thursday, June 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Bookmobile @ New Liberty: Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, June 8, 5 to 6 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Dallasburg Baptist Church: Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing Darkness My Old Friend by Lisa Unger. In The Hollows, a charming town outside New York City, lives are set on a collision course with devastating consequences. A former detective struggles with a horrible past event, a young man follows the mystery of his mother vanishing years ago, and a teenager wildly acts out and tends to run away, possibly into danger. Pick up next month’s book, X by Sue Grafton. We read all kinds of mysteries; skip the parts you don’t like and share with us the ones you do! All welcome!
Monday, June 12- Saturday, June 17
KIT: Let’s Go Fly a Kite- Pick up a kite from the library and decorate it at home with paint, stickers or markers. Bring it or another kite to the Longest Day of Play event being held at the Owen County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 pm. Available while supplies last.
Monday, June 12, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen- Activate and elongate every muscle in your body during this all standing workout. Feel young by improving your muscle tone and posture. Build a healthy range of motion and strengthen your core. Feel better after completing this full body workout.
Monday, June 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Matryoshka Doll Paint Party- Come paint a miniature set of traditional Russian nesting dolls. Materials and inspiration provided. Drop in anytime between 5:30 -7:00. Program appropriate for tweens to adults.
Tuesday, June 13, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Deborah Denenfeld Dance- Enjoy a fun morning of interactive dance with Deborah Denenfeld! Deborah has spent her lifetime combining interests in dance, teaching and the study of cultures and continues to help students of all ages and levels of ability discover their own inner joy and love of life through the beauty and richness of dance. Please register for a show time.
Tuesday, June 13, 1 p.m.
Tea Time in Kentucky- Join us at the Senior Center as we discuss the history of tea from the frontier of Kentucky to the tea rooms in the cities. Decorate a tea box to take home, along with a few tea bags of your favorite tea. Everyone welcome. Hosted at the Senior Center of Owen County.
Bridge- This informal group of Bridge enthusiasts invites you to join them no matter your skill level. They are always looking for a fourth and enjoy introducing the game to new players. Come for the camaraderie and a little brain exercise!
Tuesday, June 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Jonesville United Methodist Church- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Tuesday, June 13, 5-6 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Poplar Grove Baptist Church- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.
The Galloping Ghents Trip Planning- Join Andy and Terri Ghent, as they share their travel and vacation experiences from around the world, as well as, tips and resources to help ease the stress of traveling. They will show us how they plan a trip to maximize enjoyment and relaxation. All of the “where do we find it?”s, the “how do we get there?”s, and the “what do we do?”s will be covered. Where do YOU want to go next?!
Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Knitting with Leah- This class is for persons of all skill levels, from the beginner to the experienced. Join in the fun with other yarn fanatics!
Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m.
Yoga with Amy- Join instructor Amy Martin from Northern Kentucky as she returns to lead this week’s practice. This class is for all ability levels. She is able to suggest modifications. We hope you attend one of our weekly yoga classes soon.
Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds- Walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video in the spacious meeting room. Walking with friends makes the time pass faster. There is no time like the present to get moving.
Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m.
Movement for Minis- Join Ms. Melanie and instructor Amy as she leads us in movement and relaxation exercises. For ages 10 and under.
Thursday, June 15, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Game Truck- The gaming trailer returns! It can accommodate up to 32 players at once with 50” HD TVs, PS4s, Xboxes, Nintendo Switches, VR capable Play Stations, Wii University and over 70 games. It will be here for two hours. Don’t miss this! For middle schoolers and up.
Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m.
Gordon’s Gourmet- Learn new cooking techniques and recipes with and International flare!
Monday, June 19 — Saturday June 24
KIT: Mandala Sand Art- Mandala is Sanskrit for ‘circle’. Come grab a Mandala Sand Art project and create your own ancient India inspired circle craft. Available while supplies last.
Monday, June 19, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen- Feel strong, pain free and balanced after completing the workout. Follow KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen for this class. No difficult moves. Appropriate for everyone.
Tuesday June 20, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Didgeridoo Down Under- The Didgeridoo Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played Aboriginal Australians for at least 1500 years, and it’s known for its otherworldly sound. You’ll learn about Aussie animals, culture, unity and more ... all while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The Didgeridoo Show is interactive, educational, motivational and super fun for all ages! Please register for a show time.
Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m.
Painting 101- Learn basic painting techniques. Beginners are always welcome! Reserve your space at 502-484-3450.
Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m.
Yoga- Enjoy the stretching benefits of yoga. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds- Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact. Walk your way to better health!
Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.
Let’s Build It- Calling amateur architects. Drop by and spend some time completing building challenges using Legos, Duplos, Magnatiles, large cardboard blocks, and more!
Thursday, June 22, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Bridge Building Challenge- Partner up and compete in a bridge building contest. Competitors will have 30 minutes to construct a bridge with provided materials. Bridges will then be tested for strength. Builders of the strongest two bridges will receive a small treat. For middle schoolers and up.
Thursday, June 22, 3-4 p.m.
Bookmobile @ New Columbus Baptist Church- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, June 22, 4:30-5:30 pm
Bookmobile @ Elk Lake Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, June 22, 5:30 pm
Summer Cookie Decorating Class- Use royal icing to create cookies for your next picnic or BBQ. Scott and Gale Johnson, instructors. All supplies provided.
Monday, June 26, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen- Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie, and follow the video on the big screen.
Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 — 3:30 p.m
Book Bazaar — Reading Participation Prizes- Come turn in your passport to enter for the Grand Prizes. Children to age 18 can select a book from the bazaar as a Summer Reading Participation Prize. Thank you for attending our summer reading events this year. Read on!!
Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Messy Science- Kentucky Science Center presents, Messy Science! Activity stations will experiment with chemistry through explosive reactions that test properties of matter. This is a drop in program that will accommodate 40 participants at a time. Kids will rotate through stations in groups of 5-8. Activities will be available if there is a wait. Please register for a show time.
Tuesday, June 27, 2-3 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Perry Park Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Tuesday, June 27, 4-5 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Eagle Creek Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m.
Yoga- Yoga will calm and balance the mind and body; increase mobility, especially in the joints and hips; lower stress levels; and aid in faster recovery from injury. Releasing tension from the fascia is important not only for movement, stamina and flexibility, but also achieving greater relaxation. Follow class on the big screen.
Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds- Walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking DVD in our spacious meeting room. The weather outside is never a concern when walking indoors.
Thursday, June 29, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Clay Creations- Using air drying clay, make vases, pots and sculptures. Learn techniques for improving your 3D clay creations. Don’t miss this last teen program! For middle schoolers and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.