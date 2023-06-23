The following events are scheduled at the Owen County Public Library in June.
June 19 — June 24
KIT: Mandala Sand Art- Mandala is Sanskrit for ‘circle’. Come grab a Mandala Sand Art project and create your own ancient India inspired circle craft. Available while supplies last.
June 19, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen- Feel strong, pain free and balanced after completing the workout. Follow KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen for this class. No difficult moves. Appropriate for everyone.
June 20, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Didgeridoo Down Under- The Didgeridoo Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played Aboriginal Australians for at least 1500 years, and it’s known for its otherworldly sound. You’ll learn about Aussie animals, culture, unity and more ... all while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The Didgeridoo Show is interactive, educational, motivational and super fun for all ages! Please register for a show time.
June 20, 6 p.m.
Painting 101- Learn basic painting techniques. Beginners are always welcome! Reserve your space at 502-484-3450.
June 22, 10 a.m.
Yoga- Enjoy the stretching benefits of yoga. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
June 22, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds- Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact. Walk your way to better health!
June 22, 11 a.m.
Let’s Build It- Calling amateur architects. Drop by and spend some time completing building challenges using Legos, Duplos, Magnatiles, large cardboard blocks, and more!
June 22, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Bridge Building Challenge- Partner up and compete in a bridge building contest. Competitors will have 30 minutes to construct a bridge with provided materials. Bridges will then be tested for strength. Builders of the strongest two bridges will receive a small treat. For middle schoolers and up.
June 22, 3-4 p.m.
Bookmobile @ New Columbus Baptist Church- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
June 22, 4:30-5:30 pm
Bookmobile @ Elk Lake Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
June 22, 5:30 pm
Summer Cookie Decorating Class- Use royal icing to create cookies for your next picnic or BBQ. Scott and Gale Johnson, instructors. All supplies provided.
June 26, 10 a.m.
Stretch and Strengthen- Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie, and follow the video on the big screen.
June 27 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 — 3:30 p.m
Book Bazaar — Reading Participation Prizes- Come turn in your passport to enter for the Grand Prizes. Children to age 18 can select a book from the bazaar as a Summer Reading Participation Prize. Thank you for attending our summer reading events this year. Read on!!
June 27, 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Messy Science- Kentucky Science Center presents, Messy Science! Activity stations will experiment with chemistry through explosive reactions that test properties of matter. This is a drop in program that will accommodate 40 participants at a time. Kids will rotate through stations in groups of 5-8. Activities will be available if there is a wait. Please register for a show time.
June 27, 2-3 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Perry Park Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
June 27, 4-5 p.m.
Bookmobile @ Eagle Creek Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
June 29, 10 a.m.
Yoga- Yoga will calm and balance the mind and body; increase mobility, especially in the joints and hips; lower stress levels; and aid in faster recovery from injury. Releasing tension from the fascia is important not only for movement, stamina and flexibility, but also achieving greater relaxation. Follow class on the big screen.
Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m.
Walk Away the Pounds- Walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking DVD in our spacious meeting room. The weather outside is never a concern when walking indoors.
Thursday, June 29, 1 p.m.
Teen Scene: Clay Creations- Using air drying clay, make vases, pots and sculptures. Learn techniques for improving your 3D clay creations. Don’t miss this last teen program! For middle schoolers and up.
