Following is the schedule of events at the Owen County Public Library, located at 1370 Highway 22 East, Owenton. Call 502-484-3450 for more information.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.
We’ll discuss Save Me by Lisa Scottoline. Susan volunteers at daughter Melly's school to keep an eye on Amanda, a bully. When the bullying begins, Melly runs to the bathroom. An explosion goes off and Susan finds herself faced with the decision to rescue Melly or usher Amanda to safety. She believed she accomplished both, but Amanda ran back into school. Susan is blamed for Amanda's injuries and her life starts to fall to pieces; Amanda's mother sues, and when Melly returns to school, the bullying intensifies. Susan must take matters into her own hands and get down to the truth of what really happened. Pick up next month's book, The Keepsake by Tess Gerritsen.
Stretch and Strengthen
Monday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.
Activate and elongate every muscle in your body during this all standing workout. Feel young by improving your muscle tone and posture. Build a healthy range of motion and strengthen your core. Feel better after completing this full body workout.
Painting 101
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
Learn basic painting techniques. Beginners welcome! Please call to register.
Yoga with Amy
Thursday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.
Join instructor Amy Martin from northern Kentucky as she returns to lead this week's practice. This class is for all ability levels. She is able to suggest modifications. NOTE: Sound bath meditation begins after yoga at noon. Make it a day of self-care at the library!
Walk Away the Pounds
Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.
Walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video in the spacious meeting room. Walking with friends makes the time pass faster. There is no time like the present to get moving.
Sound Bath Meditation
Thursday, Aug. 17, noon
Use the vibration of sound to connect, calm and heal the physical body. Bring mat, blanket, and pillow to be comfortable for an hour of lying on the floor listening to chimes, crystal singing bowls, hand pan and gong.
Gordon's Gourmet
Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Learn new cooking techniques and add new recipes to your collection with Chef Gordon Flood. Your family will love it!
Stretch and Strengthen
Monday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.
Feel strong, pain free and balanced after completing the workout. Follow KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen for this class. No difficult moves. Appropriate for everyone.
Medicinal Kitchen Herbs
Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.
Join Alexandra Roach, certified holistic nutrition and health practitioner, to discover health benefits and ways to incorporate common kitchen herbs and spices into your home-cooked meals. Registration preferred but not required.
Bookmobile @ Perry Park Resort
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2 -3 p.m.
All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Bookmobile @ Eagle Creek Resort
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 4-5 p.m.
All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Reed Masterson: Magic Show
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m.
Award-winning illusionist Reed Masterson is back with another high-energy show! "Reed is a nationally touring, award winning, "Modern Day Illusionist," who brings a whole new meaning to the term Magic Show. Come early for a good seat.
Yoga
Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.
Enjoy the stretching benefits of yoga. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
Walk Away the Pounds
Thursday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m.
Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact. Walk your way to better health!
Bookmobile @ New Columbus Baptist Church
Thursday, Aug. 24, 3-4 p.m.
All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Bookmobile @ Elk Lake Resort
Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
. Stretch and Strengthen
Monday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.
Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie and follow the video on the big screen.
Meet Miss Kaileigh
Monday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m.
Meet our new Children's Librarian and Storytime leader Miss Kaileigh, while having outdoor fun in the Reading Garden.
Dungeons and Dragons
Monday, Aug. 28, 3:15 p.m.
Don't miss all the fun! D&D is a cooperative tabletop role-playing game. Go on adventures in the Dungeons and Dragons world. This group meets monthly. New members welcome.
Yoga
Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.
Need to exercise? Yoga stretches and strengthens at a slow pace. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
Walk Away the Pounds
Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.
Walk your way to better health! Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact.
