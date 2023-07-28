Owen County is scheduled to visit Frankfort for its opener in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Owen County-Frankfort girls’ soccer match is slated to start at 6 p.m. Frankfort claimed a forfeit win over Owen County during the second half of the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season.
Owen County will be looking to break back into the win column after exiting the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season 0-15. Carroll County shut out the Lady Rebels 10-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 31st District Girls’ Soccer Tournament. The loss to Carroll County eliminated Owen County from the 2022 girls’ high school soccer postseason. The Lady Rebels opened preseason practice earlier in the month.
Girls’ high school soccer teams from throughout the state are preparing to compete in the upcoming campaign. Head coach Jacob Roberts is poised to guide Owen County in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season. The girls’ high school soccer alignment for the 8th Region is as follows: 29th District — North Oldham, Oldham County, South Oldham; 30th District — Anderson County, Collins, Shelby County, Spencer County, Woodford County; 31st District — Carroll County, Gallatin County, Henry County, Owen County; 32nd District — Grant County, Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona.
