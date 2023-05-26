NEW CASTLE — Owen County was limited at the plate as Trimble County pulled away to win 9-1 in the semifinals of the 31st District Softball Tournament on Monday, May 15.
The loss eliminated Owen County from the 31st District Softball Tournament. Owen County exited the 2023 high school softball season 10-15.
The reigning 8th Region All “A” Classic Champion, Trimble County gradually separated itself from Ohio County in the district tournament game.
Trimble County pitcher Alyssa Ritchie claimed the win in the circle. Ritchie allowed one earned run while registering eight strikeouts.
Owen County pitcher Hannah Howard took the loss in the circle. Howard allowed eight earned runs while striking out two Trimble County batters.
Ritchie (one hit), Emma Ginn (two hits, two RBIs), Jocie Stucker (two hits, one RBI), Kaylee Patton (two hits, one RBI), Hannah Chilton (one hit, two RBIs), Shelby Wright (one hit, one RBI), Jaelyn Holbrook (one hit, one RBI) and Alanna Washington (one hit) each produced at the plate for Trimble County in its win.
Owen County scored one run on five hits. Lilly Baumann (two hits), Andi Baumann (one hit), Lilly Chappel (one hit), Abigayle Dempsey (one hit) and Rachel Howard (one RBI) each connected at the plate for Owen County in the postseason matchup.
