OWENSBORO — Owen County students are eligible for scholarships from the Kentucky 2A Championships.
The Kentucky 2A Championships will award a minimum of eight $500 dollars scholarships to senior students planning to attend any post-secondary institution within the state. This includes public and private colleges/universities, community colleges and vocational and technical schools.
The 2023 scholarship winners were Joshua Browning, Hopkins County Central (Soccer/Tennis); Max Taunton Kelly, Franklin-Simpson (Football); Luke Phelps, Nelson County (Archery/Bass Fishing); Olivia Pierce, Russell County (Volleyball); Dorsey Bryce Watkins, Bourbon County (Cross Country/Track & Field); Canden Doyle, Mason County (Swimming/Track & Field); Megan Green, Bell County (Cheerleading); McKinley Martin, Floyd Central (Volleyball); Madison Morris, Union County (Basketball) and Luke Thornsberry, Pike County Central (Football/Baseball/Golf).
The Kentucky 2A Championships’ 2023-24 alignment follows.
Section 1: Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County.
Section 2: Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Hart County, Glasgow, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson, Warren East, Warren Central.
Section 3: Bardstown, Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson.
Section 4: Adair County, LaRue County, Marion County, Russell County, Taylor County, Washington County.
Section 5: Bourbon County, Boyle County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Lexington Catholic, Mercer County, Owen County, Western Hills.
Section 6: Bath County, Estill County, Fleming County, Greenup County, Mason County, Powell County, Rowan County.
Section 7: Bell County, Clay County, Corbin, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County.
Section 8: Boyd County, Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Lawrence County, Letcher County Central, Magoffin County, Pike County Central.
The 2A scholarship application is available online at https://www.kentucky2achampionships.org/scholarships.
