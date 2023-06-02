Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Samantha Beach, arraignment. Disorderly conduct second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession-controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), false report an incident to law enforcement. Next appearance set for June 8.
Micah Curtis, review. Flagrant non-support, contempt of court (dismissed without prejudice). Forfeit bond to child support.
Landen Blaine York, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first. Next appearance set for June 8.
Gilbert Carter Speer, pretrial conference. Illegal taking/pursuing deer/wild turkey, hunting with improper shotgun-size/plugged etc.
Ronnie Lynn Payton, preliminary hearing. Inadequate silencer (muffler), operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance first, possession-controlled substance first degree first offense drug unspecified, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for Oct. 20.
Destiny Renee Miller, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first. Next appearance set for June 22.
Ricky Hudson, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree minor injury. Next appearance set for June 22.
Charles R. Hoke, pretrial conference. Insufficient head lamps, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance first. Next appearance set for June 22.
Danny Harris, continued first appearance. Local city ordinance. Next appearance set for June 8.
John Brunemann, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to DOT. Next appearance set for June 8.
Charles L. Watkins, proof. No/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license. Next appearance set for Aug. 3.
Michael Trame, pretrial conference. Rear license not illuminated, driving DUI suspended license first offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second. Next appearance set for June 1.
Michael Trame, proof. Local county ordinance. Next appearance set for June 1.
Jacob Earl Stivers, preliminary hearing. Failure to illuminate head lamps, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for June 22.
Joseph R. Skillthorpe, arraignment. Careless driving, possession-controlled substance first degree first offense drug unspecified, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired KY registration receipt. Next appearance set for June 8.
Kenneth E. Locks, arraignment. No tail lamps, rear license not illuminated, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card. Next appearance set for June 22.
Erick Kennedy, continued first appearance. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Next appearance set for June 22.
Michael Hudgins, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Next appearance set for June 8.
Caleb M. Florence, arraignment. Speeding 26 mph over limit, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first, failure to produce insurance card. Final 4 charges dismissed without prejudice.
Matthew W. Wright, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to report traffic accident. Jury trial set for Sept. 15.
Jamaca Tucker, motion hour. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. July 20 report date and motion in limine. Jury trial set for Aug. 23.
Robert M. Brooks, pretrial conference. No brake lights, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first. Next appearance set for June 8.
Cameron P. Evans, pretrial conference. Disregarding traffic control device traffic light, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Apply bond and refund balance. Report to jail according to supplementary document. $500 fine, 180 days serve 30. Credit any time served. CD balance for 2 years on condition no new offenses.
Cameron P. Evans, pretrial conference. Disregarding traffic control device traffic light, possessing open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Refund $500 bond money. Hold balance until paid in full.
Bengie G. Finfrock, arraignment. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first. Next appearance set for June 8.
Brandon Craig, review. Contempt of court. Owes restitution $2,425. Waive balance of fines and costs. Next appearance set for July 6.
Charles Baker, review. Speeding 19 mph over limit. $38 plus costs. Payment plan June.
Chelsea Eibeck, arraignment. Alcohol intoxication in public place, disorderly conduct second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree (amended to criminal trespass first degree, criminal mischief third degree, menacing. Next appearance set for June 8.
William L. Alexander, review. Contempt of court. Owes restitution $825. Waive balance of fines and costs.
David Koenig, pretrial conference. Harassment no physical contact. Hiring attorney. Next appearance set for June 22.
Amber L. Colmore, arraignment. Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Next appearance set for June 22.
David P. Smith Jr., arraignment. Flagrant non-support. Next appearance set for June 1. Contempt of court, dismissed without prejudice.
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. vs Sarah Hudson, motion hour. Husband was served instead of Sarah Hudson. Remand until properly served.
Republic Finance, LLC vs Rebecca Ayres, motion hour. Motion granted; judgement signed.
Estate of Larry G. Cobb, probate hearing. Will admitted to probate.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Kyle Saylor, motion hour. Motion granted; order signed.
Estate of: Mary Frances Tipton, probate hearing. Will admitted to probate; executrix appointed.
Estate of: Roger David Laing, motion hour. Motion granted; order signed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.