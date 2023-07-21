Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies, and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Commonwealth vs. Chasity Bush, 1988, arraignment. Bond $100 cash. Flagrant non-support, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 20.
Cathy J. Flynn, 1969, arraignment. TICS first degree first offense methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in original container first, possession of marijuana. Next appearance set for July 20.
Robert Perry, 1968, arraignment. Driving DUI suspended license second offense (FTA), menacing, disorderly conduct second degree, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense heroin, possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, terroristic threatening third degree. Next appearance set for July 20.
Jeffery M. Scott, 1961, review. $350 restitution and fines. Contempt of court. Next appearance set for Sept. 7. Bond $1,000.
Bud Smith, 1975, preliminary hearing. TICS first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 20.
Joseph Smith, 1968, preliminary hearing. Carroll Co. jail. TICS first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Probable cause established; transfer to grand jury. Next appearance set for Aug. 8.
Jason Stivers, 1980, arraignment. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27.
Anthony Sublett, 1996, arraignment. Carroll Co. jail for another charge. Public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), contempt of court, criminal trespassing third degree. Next appearance set for July 27.
Korey Wilson, 1991, arraignment. Carroll Co. jail. Disorderly conduct second degree, resisting arrest, menacing, assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, possession of controlled substance first degree second offense heroin, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 20.
Violet Young, 1964, arraignment. Carroll Co. jail. No operator’s license (FTA), possession of controlled substance first degree first offense heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 20.
Dezarae Brock, 1990, arraignment. Carroll Co. jail. Bond $10,000. TICS first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 20.
Jennifer Bishop, 1974, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury (2 charges), criminal mischief third degree. Next appearance set for Oct. 10.
Rocky Blankenship, 1990, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27.
Michael Cochran, 1976, pretrial conference. Theft by deception includes cold checks (10 charges), contempt of court (6 charges). Next appearance set for July 20.
Matthew Edmondson, 1988, arraignment. Failure to wear seatbelts (FTA).
Joshua Andrew Elliott, 1985, review. Speeding 15 mph over limit (FTA), failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to DOT, no/expired KY registration receipt. Next appearance set for July 27.
Magen Goodrich, 1984, pretrial conference. Criminal trespassing third degree (2 charges). Next appearance set for July 27.
Haley Gwin, 1995, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury. Bond amended to order defendant to comply with safety plan and allow legal contact with victim.
Chance E. Hawkins, 1973, proof. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), no tail lamps. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Leah Shannon House, 1974, pretrial conference. Harassing communications. Next appearance set for July 27.
Tiffany Lashell Kelley, 1989, pretrial conference. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting. Restitution to be paid, no Dollar General in Owenton. Next appearance set for Jan. 25, 2024.
Susan M. Kincaid, 1980, pretrial conference. Alcohol intoxication in public place first and second, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (FTA), disorderly conduct second degree, criminal trespassing first degree. Next appearance set for Aug. 10.
Jeremy Lance Simpson, 1982, arraignment. Speeding 21 mph over limit (FTA). Next appearance set for Jan. 25, 2024.
Jessica F. Smoot, 1987, arraignment. License to be in possession (FTA), no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second or greater (FTA).
Joseph Micah Turner, 1975, arraignment. Failure to wear seatbelts (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for Nov. 2.
Joshua S. Walters, 1987, arraignment. Wanton endangerment second degree, menacing, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27.
Tanner Wright, 2002, pretrial conference. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting. Restitution, no Dollar General in Owenton. Next appearance set for Jan. 25, 2024.
David P. Smith, Jr., 1975, review. Flagrant non-support. Bench warrant $1,000 cash.
Other Cases
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Marvin Goodrich, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rita Gravley, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
Citibank, N.A. vs. Joseph W. Harrier, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
Citibank, N.A. vs. Joseph W. Harrier, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. James Hatton, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Bryan Hollar, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Mandi Hudnall, motion hour. Motion for default judgment. Order.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. vs. Laura Stewart, motion hour. Motion to transfer. Order.
Damon Lewis vs. Angie Taylor, other hearing. Forcible detainer. Settlement agreement filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.