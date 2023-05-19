Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Jennifer Bishop, 1974, arraignment. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, criminal mischief third degree.
Cameron P. Evans, 1989, arraignment. Disregarding traffic control device traffic light (FTA), possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (FTA), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 fourth or more (FTA).
Troy William Lewis, 1986, extradition hearing. Fugitive warrant not required. Waiver to federal government.
Kenneth Otter, 1988, arraignment. Disregarding stop sign (FTA), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), contempt of court, criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second, criminal trespassing third degree. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Republic Finance, LLC vs Ricky Lindsey. Motion for default judgment.
Dalton James Baadshaug, 2000, pretrial conference. Disregarding stop sign (FTA) dismissed, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Megan M. Barnes, 1994, arraignment. Leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance (FTA), failure to report traffic accident, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Ricky Blankenship, 1990, arraignment. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury. Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Matthew Brock, 1990, court trial. One headlight, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired registration plates. Rehab. Next appearance set for June 29.
Jason Carroll, 1981, pretrial conference. No/expired registration plates, no/expired KY registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), failure to produce insurance card, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27 at 9 a.m.
Zachary Tylor, 2002, arraignment. No/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no motorcycle operator’s license (FTA). Next appearance set for June 15 at 9 a.m.
Kristen Dawn Courtney, 2004, proof. Speeding 25 mph over limit (FTA), carless driving (FTA), no operator’s/moped license (FTA). Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Joshua Cromer, 1991, proof. Unapproved/no eye protective device (motorcycle) (FTA), driving on DUI suspended license first offense (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for June 15.
Richard Douglas Darnall, 1968, proof. Improper lane usage/vehicles keep to right except to pass (FTA), failure to wear seat belts (FTA).
Clay G. Dempsey, 1998, pretrial conference. Passing loading/unloading school/church bus first offense (FTA). Amended to speeding 20 mph over. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Robert Wayne Devers, 2001, proof. No/expired registration plates, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license (FTA). Bench warrant $100.
Joshua Andrew Elliott, 1985, proof. Speeding 15 mph over limit (FTA), failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to DOT, no/expired KY registration receipt. Next appearance set for June 15 at 9 a.m.
William Gabbard, 1984, arraignment. Menacing, disorderly conduct second degree, resisting arrest. Next appearance set for May 18.
Magen Goodrich, 1984, arraignment. Criminal trespassing third degree. Next appearance set for June 1 at 9 a.m.
Haley Gwin, 1996, arraignment. Violation of KY emergency protective order/domestic violence order. Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Chance E. Hawkins, 1973, proof. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA) bench warrant $100, no tail lamps.
Thomas Lee Hough, 1999, pretrial conference. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (FTA). Next appearance set for May 18.
Susan M. Kincaid, 1980, arraignment. Alcohol intoxication in a public place first, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (FTA), disorderly conduct second degree. Rehab. Next appearance set for May 18.
Marshall Krallman, 2000, pretrial conference. Rear license not illuminated, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first (FTA). All dismissed.
Nicholas Tyler Lee, 1998, pretrial conference. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (FTA), reckless driving (FTA), possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for June 1 at 9 a.m.
Kevin Michael Loughnane, 1970, pretrial conference. Kenton Co. jail for other charges. No tail lamps, no/expired registration plates, no/expired KY registration receipt, possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in original container first, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first (FTA). Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Charles Mazzola, 1988, arraignment. Speeding 15 mph over limit (FTA), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA). Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Trenton Meadows, 1994, pretrial conference. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA) bench warrant $250, possession of marijuana, contempt of court, failure to produce insurance card. Forfeit June 1.
Peter Joseph Readnour, 1971, arraignment. Speeding 10 mph over limit (FTA) dismissed. Recall FTA.
John Daniel Schmidt, 1972, arraignment. Costs waived due to indigence. Criminal trespassing third degree.
Nathaniel Tyler Smith, 1997, proof. Speeding 22 mph over limit (FTA), careless driving (FTA), failure to notify address change to DOT, dismissed. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Jamil Soumare, 1989, pretrial conference. Disregarding traffic control device traffic light (FTA). Next appearance set for June 1 at 9 a.m.
Jerica Sullivan, 1995, show cause deferred/installment payment. Contempt of court. Dismissed.
Charles Tisdale, 1969, proof. Failure to or improper signal (FTA), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for June 29.
Kevin L. Wallace, 1990, pretrial conference. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), driving DUI suspended license second offense (FTA). Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Ronald Christopher Wallace, 1955, proof. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), disregarding stop sign (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27 at 9 a.m.
Brandon Webster, proof. Local city ordinance. Dismissed.
Makenzie Kaye Wilhoite, 2005, continued first appearance. Careless driving (FTA). Next appearance set for May 18 at 9 a.m.
Christopher Wilson, 1975, arraignment. Possession of controlled substance first degree first offense drug unspecified, buying/possession drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for May 18.
Damion Lynn, 1988, review. Flagrant non-support. Next appearance set for May 25 at 9 a.m.
