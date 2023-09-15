Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Commonwealth vs.
Gary Burris, 1947, preliminary hearing. Speeding 19 mph over limit (FTA), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), no/expired registration plates, fleeing or evading police second degree (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), reckless driving (FTA), resisting arrest, wanton endangerment first degree four counts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first. Probable cause established, transfer to grand jury. Next appearance set for Sept. 12.
Haley Gwin, 1995, pretrial conference. In Jefferson Co. jail for other charges. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Joshua Wayne Howard, 1986, arraignment. In Boyle Co. jail for other charges. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), controlled substance prescription not in original container first, possession-controlled substance third degree, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, contempt of court.
Brian Glynn Hunt, 1972, arraignment. Rear license not illuminated, failure to notify address change to DOT, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Michael Paul Jones, 1983, preliminary hearing. Possession controlled substance first degree second offense methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. No probable cause; dismissed.
Adam Lainhart, 1983, arraignment. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs first offense (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Rodney Dale McCormick, 1972, arraignment. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury. Next appearance set for Sept. 14.
Kenneth Otter, 1988, preliminary hearing. Possession controlled substance first degree third or greater offense methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Probable cause established. Transferred to grand jury Sept. 12.
Kenneth Otter, 1988, review. Contempt of court 2 courts. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Jason L. Smith, 1983, preliminary hearing. Buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree second offense methamphetamine. Rocket docket. Next appearance for Sept. 12.
Timothy Smith, 1984, pretrial conference. Fleeing or evading police second degree on foot, resisting arrest. 20 days for each concurrent.
Molly Virginia Tuttle, 1998, preliminary hearing. Possession of controlled substance first degree second offense methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, driving DUI suspended license second offense (FTA). Probable cause established. Transferred to grand jury. Next appearance set for Sept. 12.
Trina Harris, 1975, arraignment. Possession of controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine. Bond $51,000 at 10%. Next appearance set for Sept. 14.
Floyd Smith, 1972, arraignment. Possession controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine. Next appearance set for Sept. 14.
Jennifer Bishop, 1974, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury two counts, criminal mischief third degree. Next appearance set for Nov. 2.
Loyrendrick Davis, 1991, preliminary hearing. Speeding 25 mph over/greater (FTA), careless driving (FTA) (dismissed), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia enhancement, possession of marijuana enhancement, receiving stolen property (dismissed). Next appearance set for Mary 3, 2024.
Kayla H. Dean, 1993, to enter plea. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (FTA). Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Spencer Ray Godman, 1997, court trial. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired KY registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Magen Goodrich, 1984, pretrial conference. Criminal trespassing third degree, criminal mischief third degree. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Lori Kay Gresham, 1978, arraignment, arraignment. Speeding 10 mph over limit (FTA). Paid.
Trenton Meadows, 1994, pretrial conference. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), possession of marijuana, contempt of court. Bench warrant $100.
Trenton Meadows, 1994, pretrial conference. Failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA). Bench warrant $250.
Monica Sue Newton, 1990, arraignment. Assault fourth degree child abuse, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Cooperate with CHFS and visitation is to the discretion of CHFS. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Duane Eugene Phillips, 2001, arraignment. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (FTA), careless driving (FTA). Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Colton L. Ratliff, 2000, arraignment. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Next appearance set for Sept. 14.
Joseph L. Riddle, 1984, review. Owes restitution $1,557.93. May be in Simpson Co. jail. Contempt of court. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Jeffery Scott, 1961, review. To decide jail time; 4 days. Order.
Jason Soto, 1996, arraignment. Speeding 10 mph over limit (FTA). Next appearance set for March 7, 2024.
Jennifer Stewart, 1977, pretrial conference. Possession open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle (FTA), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second (FTA). Next appearance set for March 7, 2024.
Jayson C. Tolbert, 1975, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence no visible injury, contempt of court. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Jayson C. Tolbert, 1975, pretrial conference. To appear with attorney. Violation of KY emergency protective order/domestic violence order, contempt of court. Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Christopher Walters, 1979, arraignment. Failure to wear seat belts (FTA). DOT.
Joshua S. Walters, 1987, pretrial conference. Wanton endangerment second degree 180 days, menacing 90 days, contempt of court (dismissed). Next appearance set for March 7, 2024.
Other cases
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joann Branch, motion hour. Motion for default judgment.
Eagle Finance Services, Inc. vs. Payton Lightner, motion hour. Motion for summary judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Thomas, motion hour. Motion for default judgment.
