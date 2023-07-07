Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Commonwealth vs Eric Bassham, 1985, arraignment. TICS first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 6.
Corinne Duerring, 1992, preliminary hearing. Possession of controlled substance first degree second offense (methamphetamine). Waived to rocket docket. Next appearance set for July 11.
Jacoby Taylor, 2004, preliminary hearing. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto (FTA). Probable cause established. Transfer to grand jury. Next appearance set for July 11.
James Patrick Harper, 1970, pretrial conference. Speeding 23 mph over limit (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance second (FTA) (120 days serve 10), careless driving (FTA), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense (FTA) $200. 30 days. Suspended driver’s license.
Fernando Alcala, 1978, arraignment. Carroll Co. Jail. Bond $5,000. Possession controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Next appearance set for July 6.
Eric S. Davis, motion hour. Response to filed. Default overruled.
Samantha Delaney, motion hour. Motion for default judgment.
Megan M. Barnes, 1994, pretrial conference. Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance (FTA) dismissed, failure to report traffic accident. Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
Jennifer Bishop, 1974, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, criminal mischief third degree. Next appearance set for July 13.
Becky Blankenship, 1990, pretrial conference. Assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 13.
Matthew Brock, 1990, court trial. One headlight, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired registration plates. Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
John Brunemann, 1979, review. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first (FTA), possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (FTA) and failure to notify address change to DOT (both dismissed. Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
Michael Cochran, 1976, pretrial conference. Theft by deception-include cold checks (10 counts), contempt of court (6 counts). Next appearance set for July 13.
Curtis Collett, 1966, arraignment. Contempt of court. Dismissed.
Joshua Cromer, 1991, pretrial conference. Unapproved eye protective device (motorcycle) FTA, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for Oct. 5.
Kayla H. Dean, 1993, pretrial conference. Operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance first (FTA), Next appearance set for Aug. 24.
Timothy Dale Gibson, 2002, arraignment. Speeding 25 mph over limit (FTA), careless driving (FTA). Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
Magen Goodrich, 1984, pretrial conference. Criminal trespassing third degree (2 counts). Next appearance set for July 13.
Haley Gwin, 1995, arraignment. Assault fourth degree domestic violence. Bench warrant $250.
Tiffany Lashell Kelley, 1989, arraignment. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting. Next appearance set for July 13.
Susan M. Kincaid, 1980, arraignment. Alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (FTA), criminal trespass first degree, disorderly conduct second degree. Next appearance set for July 13.
Nicholas Tyler Lee, 1998, pretrial conference. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (FTA), reckless driving (FTA), possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Morgan Elizabeth Owen, 1998, arraignment. Speeding 21 mph over limit (FTA), no/expired registration plates. Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
Joseph B. Perry, 1968, arraignment. Theft by deception-include cold checks, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired registration plates. Next appearance set for July 13.
Jeremy Lance Simpson, 1982, arraignment. Speeding 21 mph over limit (FTA). Next appearance set for July 13.
Emretta Ann Smallwood, 1968, arraignment. Possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 6.
Jamil Soumare, 1989, pretrial conference. Disregarding traffic control device, traffic light (FTA). Next appearance set for Jan. 11.
Roger D. Stathers, 1974, arraignment. Theft by deception-include cold checks. Next appearance set for July 13.
John M. Stewart, 1990, proof. Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired KY registration receipt, improper display of registration plates, excessive windshield/window tinting. Next appearance set for Aug. 10.
James Odell Stone, 1995, arraignment. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA).
Charles Tisdale, 1969, court trial. Failure to or improper signal (FTA), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (FTA) (2 counts), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Bench warrant $500.
Joshua S. Walters, 1987, arraignment. Wanton endangerment second degree, menacing, contempt of court. Hospital. Next appearance set for July 13.
Tanner Wright, 2002, arraignment. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting. Next appearance set for July 13.
David P. Smith, Jr., 1975, review. Flagrant non-support. Next appearance set for July 13.
Eviction Hearing
Gary D. Coley et al vs. Joseph B. Pardi. Defendant served and present. Defendant failed to pay rent April, May, and June of 2023. Made partial payment, no full payments. Notified on May 25 to vacate. No rent thereafter. Eviction ordered; 7 days to vacate.
GGrose, LLC, vs Christina Stivers. Defendant served but not present. Defendant in default, non-pay, notice given. Eviction ordered; 7 days to vacate.
Other
Alan Guyan vs. Jonathan Black. Court trial.
