Items published in court news are public record. The News-Herald publishes all misdemeanors, felonies and small claims judgments recorded in district court, as well as all civil suits recorded in circuit court. Juvenile court cases are not published. Crime reports are provided by local law enforcement agencies. Charges or accusations reported to the News-Herald do not imply guilt.
Timmy L. Barrett, 1983, arraignment, Burglary third degree. Next appearance set for June 22.
LVNV Funding LLC vs Amanda Byrd AKA Amanda Poland, motion for default judgment.
Jefferson Capital System, LLC vs Robert Grebe, motion for default judgment.
Damon Lewis vs Alecia Roberts, eviction hearing. Defendant served, not present. Notice given. Seven days to vacate.
Candi Wright, motion for default judgment.
Rocky Blankenship, 1990, arraignment. Assault fourth degree domestic violence, contempt of court. Next appearance set for June 29.
Joe Brown, 1984, pretrial conference. Failure to or improper signal (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for July 27.
Kelsi Grace Carter, 2001, arraignment. No/expired registration plates. Next appearance set for July 13.
Dwayne Lee Chadwell, 1975, arraignment. Alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Zachary Tylor, 2002, proof. No/expired registration plates. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Randy Atcher Collins, 1963, arraignment. Public intoxication-controlled substance (Excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance first degree first offense. Bench warrant $5,000 cash.
Joshua Cromer, 1991, pretrial conference. Unapproved/no eye protection device (motorcycle) (FTA), driving on DUI suspended license first offense (FTA), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA). Next appearance set for June 29.
Joshua Andrew Elliott, 1985, proof. Speeding 15 mph over limit (FTA), failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to DOT, no/expired KY registration receipt.
Spencer Ray Godman, 1997, arraignment. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired KY registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license (FTA), contempt of court. Next appearance set for Sept. 7.
Dennis Harris, 1953, arraignment. Contempt of court.
Tyler Joseph Honaker, 1995, diversion completion. Dismissed.
Donny Quinton Hornsby, 2002, arraignment. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (FTA), failure to produce insurance card.
Joseph John Juska, 1997, arraignment. Speeding 26 mph over/greater (amended to 25 over) (FTA), careless driving (FTA). Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Trevor Matthew Latham, 1997, arraignment. Disregarding stop sign (FTA), no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), contempt of court. Bench warrant $100.
Bobbie Neal, 1980, arraignment. Public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession- controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Bench warrant $5,000.
Joseph B. Perry, arraignment. Theft by deception-include cold checks. Bench warrant $100.
Joseph Brian Perry, 1968, arraignment. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first (FTA), no/expired registration plates. Bench warrant $100.
Nancy Puckett, 1964, preliminary hearing. Possession controlled substance first degree first offense, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Waived to grand jury. Next appearance set for July 11.
Joseph L. Rudolph, 1984, review. Owes restitution $1,557.93. Contempt of court. Next appearance set for Sept. 7.
Brad Anthony Michael Rogers, 1997, arraignment. Alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second. Next appearance set for Dec. 14.
Emretta Ann Smallwood, 1968, arraignment. Possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Bench warrant $5,000.
Anthony Sublett, 1996, arraignment. Public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing third degree. Bench warrant $100.
Joshua S. Walters, 1987, arraignment. Wanton endangerment second degree, menacing. Bench warrant $100.
