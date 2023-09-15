The following events are scheduled at the Owen Public Library during September.
Through Sept. 30, GET IN YOUR ELEMENT! Library Card Sign Up- Sign up for your free library card or replace your lost card for free during the month of Sept. Anyone ages 5-15 gets a free paperback book with their new library card. Weekly prize drawings for new card holders.
Monday, Sept. 11, 10a.m. Stretch and Strengthen- Are you wanting to strengthen your core? Join in our 46-minute all standing exercises. Follow along with KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen.
Monday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. Stretch and Strengthen- Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie and follow the video on the big screen.
Monday, Sept. 18, 1:00-3 p.m. Beginning Quilting: Part 1- Are you interested in learning how to create machine quilts? Let’s start at the beginning and familiarize yourself with the sewing machine. Use one of ours or bring your own. We will learn (or review) how to thread the machine and sew seams. We will complete a quilted pot holder. Allow two hours for this program. Call to register.
Monday, Sept. 18, 3:15 p.m. Dungeons and Dragons- D&D is a cooperative tabletop role-playing game that creates a Dungeons and Dragons fantasy world. This group meets monthly and new members are always welcome. Don’t miss all the fun!
Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. Sugar Addiction: Real or Myth?- Do you experience digestive problems, headaches, joint pain, or fatigue? Maybe you suffer from allergies, mood swings, or skin problems. No matter what it is, the source could be the same--SUGAR. Are you addicted to the sweet delightful treat? We’ll discover just that in this month’s Health Talk at your Owen County Public Library led by Alexandra Roach, certified holistic nutrition and health practitioner, and learn more about the various forms and sources of sugar. Registration preferred but not required.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m. Storytime- There’s a Commotion in the Ocean! We will hear stories, meet ocean animal puppets, and make our own seashell craft. This program. is for young children and their parent or caregiver.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. Painting 101- Learn basic painting techniques and composition. For adults. Registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3:15 p.m. Student Library Council Pizza Party- Kick off the new school year with a pizza party! Hang out. Offer suggestions for after school programs and suggestions for new books. Your ideas matter. Enter a drawing for an Amazon gift card.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. Yoga with Amy- Join instructor Amy Martin from northern Kentucky as she returns to lead this week’s practice. This class is for all ability levels and she is able to suggest modifications where needed.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. Walk Away the Pounds- Walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video in the spacious meeting room. Walking with friends makes the time pass faster. There is no time like the present to get moving.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 3:15 p.m. Kids Cook: Pretzels- Make a pretzel snack. Mix and form the dough. Bake a golden pretzel to enjoy after a long day at school. Decorate an apron to take home for your next baking adventure. For grades 1-8.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. Gordon’s Gourmet- Join us as we Sous Vide! This technique of vacuum sealing food and cooking it in a water bath was once limited to high-end restaurants, but can now be done in your home. Come learn how it is done!
Monday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. Stretch and Strengthen- Feel strong, pain free and balanced after completing the workout. Follow KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen for this class. No difficult moves. Appropriate for everyone!
Monday, Sept. 25, 1:00-3 p.m. Beginning Quilting: Table Runner- Make a quilted table runner. Bring your machine or use one of ours. Choose some of our fabric or bring 1/2 yard of fabric for the back and 1/4 yard of a complementary fabric for the top. Allow two hours to finish this project. Please call to register.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. Storytime- Howdy pardner! Grab your cowboy hat and come on down for the Reading Round-up! We will enjoy stories and songs about horses, cowboys, and cowgirls. This program. is for young children and their parent or caregiver.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 3:00-4 p.m. Bookmobile @ Perry Park Resort- All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bookmobile @ Eagle Creek Resort- All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. Yoga- Need to exercise? Yoga stretches and strengthens at a slow pace. Build up your stamina. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels. Follow along on the big screen.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. Walk Away the Pounds- Walk your way to better health! Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:00-4:30 p.m. Bookmobile @ New Columbus Baptist Church- All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.