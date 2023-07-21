The following events are scheduled at the Owen County Public Library, 1370 Highway 22 East, Owenton.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 502-484-3450.
• Monday, July 24, 10 a.m. Stretch and Strengthen- Do you want to stretch and strengthen for better health? Come participate in all standing exercises. Move every muscle to prevent muscle atrophy. Join Miss Julie, and follow the video on the big screen.
• Tuesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m. Bookmobile @ Perry Park Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
• Tuesday, July 25, 4-5 p.m. Bookmobile @ Eagle Creek Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
• Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. Yoga with Tiffany- Tiffany, an experienced yoga instructor, leads class once each month. Enjoy moving slowly and breathing deeply. Leave class feeling refreshed and balanced. Suitable for all fitness levels.
• Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. Walk Away the Pounds- Join in and walk in place to the Leslie Sansone 30-minute walking video. Speed up your metabolism. Feel better. Low impact. Walk your way to better health!
• Thursday, July 27, 3-4 p.m. Bookmobile @ New Columbus Baptist Church- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, July 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bookmobile @ Elk Lake Resort- Patrons of all ages who visit the regular bookmobile routes in June OR who visit the bookmobile at special scheduled events will have the opportunity to explore and create their own dot art masterpieces and learn more about the Aborigine people and the rich history of their unique art. All dates/times subject to change due to inclement weather; see Owen County Public Library website and Facebook page for updates
Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m. Life Beyond- Have you ever wondered what it might be like after we leave this life? Have you ever had an out-of- body experience? Have you ever had a near-death experience? Have you ever been hypnotized? Well, now is your chance to share. We would love to hear about it. Share what you think about the ideas in the book Journey of Souls by Michael Newton. If you are interested, we have limited copies to borrow at the library, or pick up your own. Come even if you haven’t read the book. All welcome.
Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. Stretch and Strengthen- Are you wanting to strengthen your core? Join in our 46-minute all standing exercises. Follow along with KET personality Miranda Esmonde-White on the big screen.
