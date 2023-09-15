CARROLLTON — Returning to the win column, Owen County knocked off Carroll County 3-1 in a 31st District volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Owen County won 25-10, 19-25, 25-10, 25-15
Andi Gomez (1 kill, 14 assists, 5 service aces), Emma Dorton (8 kills, 1 block, 2 service aces), Mackenzie Dove (3 kills, 1 assist), Maddi Morgan (6 kills, 1 service ace), Shya Smith (4 kills), Adi Bowling (1 assist, 1 service ace), Savannah Anderson (1 kill, 5 assists, 1 service ace), Kyser Bottoms (2 service aces) and Caroline Montague (2 service aces) each made an impact for Owen County in its district win.
Owen County is scheduled to host Carroll County for another 31st District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Eminence 3, Owen County 0Eminence dealt Owen County a shutout loss, pulling away to win 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-17) in a 31st District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Andi Gomez (3 kills, 10 assists, 1 service ace), Mackenzie Dove (1 kill), Maddi Morgan (2 kills), Adi Bowling (1 kill, 2 assists), Avah Caldwell (3 kills), Shya Smith (2 assists) and Chavelle Miller (1 service ace) each contributed for Owen County in the 31st District volleyball match.
Owen County is slated to host Eminence for another 31st District volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 21.
