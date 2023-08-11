Preparing for the 2023 high school volleyball season, Owen County held its Maroon & White Scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Maroon & White Scrimmage was held at the Maurice Bowling Middle School Gymnasium.
Each team featured both upperclassmen and underclassmen.
Andi Gomez, Emma Dorton, Caroline Montague, Adi Bowling, Avah Caldwell, Maddie Roberts, Mackenzie Dove, Alexis Kelly, Callie Fitzgerald, London Lawrence, Leah Fitzgerald, Khloe Tackett and Cayden Clark comprised the roster for the Maroon Team.
Maddie Morgan, Gwyneth Culbertson, Kyser Bottoms, Savannah Anderson, Shya Smith, Hallie Gordy, Kayleigh Braden, Reagan Culbertson, Chloe Boothe, Lena Smith, Chavelle Miller, Lizzy Newell, Payton Hurley and Sydney Roberts made up the roster for the White Team.
Several Owen County players excelled during the Maroon & White Scrimmage.
Teams across the state are poised to compete in the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Owen County entered the second week of August closing in on its 2023 season opener.
A member of the 31st District, Owen County is scheduled to visit Williamstown for its season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Owen County and Williamstown are rivals from bordering districts.
The start time for the non-district match between Owen County and Williamstown is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.