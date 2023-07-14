Over time bits and pieces of history have been squirreled away in old newspaper articles, documents and family diaries; and whether they are stumbled upon by accident or diligently searched for over a period of years, each valuable piece of information contribute to the overall portrait of America, her people and her contributions to the world.
Morehead State University has archived articles about Owen county gleaned from articles written by Miriam Houchens, John Forsee, the News-Herald, Collins’ Historical Sketches of Kentucky, papers of Lusby’s Mill and interviews with Owen countians
According to historic documents an area near Lusby’s Mill was known to local folks as Lemon. It was also called Dickie’s Fork and the post office established there in 1882 served as Gaines Store.
The 1883/84 Kentucky Gazette listed Kirby Smith as postmaster of Lemon, and although many may have never heard of this small community, Lemon had three churches and a population of 35.
In a 1971 interview Owen County Historical Society President Alma Greene related the early history of the communities of Beechwood and Bethany.
“Beechwood used to be known as Bethany though the two now run together. Beechwood was named for the many local beech trees. It was a thriving place at one time where special water was found among some of the beech trees and was sold as a health cure.
“In the early 1900’s Beechwood, which was located 14 miles south of Owenton on KY 227, boasted a hotel which stood near mineral waters with purported curative properties. According to John Forsee the hotel burned in 1920, though many still visited the mineral springs hoping to be cured of various ailments.
“Today (1971) people will refer to the vicinity in terms of the two cemeteries there, as either Bethany or Beechwood. Only a cemetery remains at the Bethany site and maybe a boxed well., though a post office, homes,a store and a cemetery still remain in Beechwood.
“The Bethany Christian Church closed in the late 1960’s, but the Beechwood Assembly of God was active until 1974 as was Gene Woolum’s grocery.”
Captain John Smith immigrated from Virginia to Kentucky in the late 1700’s and settled near Lusby’s Mill in an area that was known as Smithville. later called Breck. The Breck post office served the community of Smithville which had 30 residents and a general store.
According to the 1883/84 Kentucky Gazette “the community of Breck was a small settlement with Eugene Jones serving as postmaster and storekeeper. The Smiths and their extended family were local residents and remained in the area until the community completely disappeared.”
In 1885 Owen countian William E. Hardin listed old local names for the site of present day Monterey. They were Cedar Lock, Byrns Landing, Mouth of Cedar Creek and Branham’s Mill.
The Mouth of Cedar Creek post office was established in February 1817 with Tavener Branham as postmaster. George C. Branham was authorized to lay off a town on his land on Cedar Creek “where the road between Franklin and Owenton crossed the creek, and was to be named Monterey. The petition was approved by the General Assembly in March of 1847. John Duvall was given the right to build and run a grist mill on Cedar Creek, one mile above the town.”
Mr. E.G. Traylor, a longtime resident along TwoMile Creek in Owen county, once described the area as such: “In the early days of New Liberty, probably about 1815, the main road, two miles in length, went from the edge of town to Sparta. It basically followed the creek upon which two industries in the area were located--a grist mill and woolen mill. Over the years the residents began to refer to the creek as TwoMile Creek, a carry-over from the road called TwoMile Road. Yes, the creek is about five miles long so the name refers not its length, but to its proximity to the main road (now impassible by vehicle) from New Liberty to Sparta.”
According to a letter written by Jessie Holbrook in the 1900’s Tywhapity “ is a small bottom(in Owen county) situated between a cliff and the Ky. River just west of the Severn Creek Bridge on(Ky) Highway # 355, 2 miles east of Gratz. It now has a farm road leading to it, although I’ve been told that it was formerly reached only by boat. The first surveys of this area which was then Fayette Co. called this part of the river the ‘Narrows’ of ‘The Buffalo Crossing’ The river at this point. was. only 6 feet wide at that time.
“Tywhapity had a pavilion on piers and older folks have told me that it was a favorite campground and party place for the young people of that time.
“Some say in ancient times Indians had camps here and spent weeks hunting buffalo.”
For many years in the 1950’s, a weekly column appeared in the News-Herald written by a gentleman known as “Uncle Tye From Tywahpity.” These entertaining articles were filled with bits of down-home humor and sage advice from a fellow who not only knew about small communities, but had great insight into people and their unique personalities.
The history of Owen county communities is more than just a record of dates and places. It is the essence of life that binds people together and creates opportunities to share the joys, sorrows, customs and traditions of our past; and its preservation is vital to the knowledge for our future.
