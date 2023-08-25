Hundreds of thousands of years ago they struggled against a harsh environment to eke out a living in a sparsely populated land.
They buried their dead in earthen mounds, and though many artifacts have been uncovered, the identity of these ancient people remains a mystery.
Visitors and collectors alike traveled from all over Kentucky to gather at the IOOF hall last weekend to discuss the thousands of prehistoric points, tools and effigies showcased in private collections.
The Owen County Historical Society has sponsored an Artifact Day for several years; and each year the crowds grow larger. The camaraderie was evident as local collectors Bobby Rose, Charlie Phillips, Larry Dale Perry and Zack Smoot traded stories of unusual finds with collectors from other areas who traveled many miles to join an unforgettable journey into the ancient past. This journey included Owen County, where, in the early 1900’s, prehistoric mounds built by mysterious ancients were discovered in the area. A mound on the farm of Edgar McClure, a quarter mile from Monterey, was forty-five feet in diameter and six feet high. It was constructed entirely of earth; and In 1915 when a cellar was dug in the mound a large full skeleton was discovered.
The McClure mound was entirely leveled in 1930, and a six-foot complete skeleton, along with many human bones and artifacts, were taken by archaeologists back to the University of Kentucky for analysis. No report was ever received from this excavation. The authors of a1932 report of archaeology and anthropology published by the University of Kentucky. wrote a description of another Owen County mound located on the farm near Monterey on the southeast side of Cedar Creek.
“The mound is on top of a high bluff known as ‘Point of Rock’ which overlooks the town. This mound is fifty feet in diameter and has never been excavated but has been plowed over regularly. It showed a small amount of ancient fragmentary material on the surface.” The report verified an ancient village site on the farm of W.O. Lowdenback at Pleasant home which yielded a large collection of artifacts, including pestles and axes.
The account continued:
“A group of mounds and a village site formerly occupied what is now parts of the farms of B.L. Hancock and T.T. Vallandingham, one and one-half miles east of Owenton. The mounds have now been destroyed (1932) but the site has long been a favorite collecting ground for artifacts.
“A group of mounds, now destroyed, were located on the farm of W.T. Forsee, one mile north of Owenton. One of these mounds is well remembered by the older inhabitants of the community and according to local tradition was a burial mound.”
Who were the Mound Builders? In his book, “the Prehistoric Men of Kentucky,” Colonel Bennett H. Young, an officer in the Confederacy and a member of Louisville’s noted historical society the Filson Club, wrote:
“Colonel McKee, commander on the Kanawha in the mid-1700’s, was told by the Indian chief, Cornstalk, with whom he had frequent conversations, that Ohio and Kentucky had long ago been settled by a white people who were familiar with arts of which the Indians knew nothing; that these whites, after a series of bloody contests with the Indians, had been exterminated; that the old burial places (the mounds) were the graves of an unknown people; and that old stone forts had come down from a very long ago people, who were of a white complexion and skilled in the arts.”
The forts which Cornstalk mentioned were stone fortifications erected on high cliffs along the Ohio and Kentucky rivers. These were believed to be strong bastions of defense against enemy attacks, and the remains of several are still evident today.
It is possible that sections of one of these ancient stone forts are perched atop a steep incline along Severn Creek in Gratz.
From its lofty height a great stretch of the Kentucky River along with the adjoining bottom lands can be seen. Not far from the remnants of a huge stone tower on this hilltop is a large area encompassed by stone walls that give credence to the stories of early stone forts constructed along the Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky rivers by some of the early people who settled in ancient America.
While a youngster growing-up in Wheatley, countian Sam Riley recalled stories told by old-timers of “white Indians” who once lived in the area. Many countians remember collecting arrowheads and artifacts years ago after farmers in the area plowed their fields in the Spring. Many of these finds are still preserved in local collections.
As early as 1824 prehistoric remains were documented in 41 counties in Kentucky, which illustrates the strong spirit of archaeological research prevalent in the Commonwealth at a time when Kentucky was still a wilderness.
We are indebted to these collectors who continue to preserve the artifacts that ancient people have left behind, for they provide insight into the lives of these rugged individuals who long ago made this country their home .
Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 9 from 11-1 p.m. at the museum when a program on Traditional Frontier Survival Skills will be taught by historians and reeanctors Tom Strassell and Jason French.
Learn skills necessary to survive weeks in the wilderness and try your hand at starting a fire with flint and steel, finding shelter and making a trap to catch a rabbit or squirrel.
Put your name in for a chance of winning one of several prizes which include: a flint and steel fire starting kit, a kerosene lantern and a book on survival skills.
