“Baptist Country is hard on chickens.”
Never were truer words spoken than these declared by Steve Miller, pastor of Poplar Grove Baptist Church; and Baptist preachers were undeniably some of the best-fed chicken dinner diners in America.
From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, it was customary in most country churches for someone in the congregation to take the preacher home for dinner after church. Preachers didn’t receive a large salary, and Sunday dinner was one of the perks of the job.
For those unfamiliar with country vernacular, the term “dinner” refers to a meal served at noon, not in the evening.
In those pre-electricity days, chicken had the advantage of being available on short notice. You didn’t have to do anything ahead of time. You just went out in the yard and ran down a chicken or two whenever you needed them.
Some say country preachers prepared for this commonly offered Sunday repast; and there was speculation that certain of the preachers might fast all day Saturday in preparation for the courtesy meal coming up on Sunday.
Even during the Depression when food lines snaked along city blocks and the miners in eastern Kentucky were almost destitute, Owen countians seemed to always have enough chickens to feature one on a Sunday dinner table. Most local preachers could count on an invitation from a kind parishioner to share a fried-chicken dinner with the family.
Whether true or not it has been determined that some preachers could put away an unbelievable amount of fried chicken at these Sunday dinners; and housewives were known to offer the best part of the chicken to their Sunday guest. Thus, up into the 1950’s, the term “preacher parts” was a common phrase used to describe the best parts of the chicken which were placed on a plate for the preacher.
In the South, frying chicken is serious business. Just ask anyone who lives below the Ohio river.
For generations, fried chicken recipes have been passed down both by word of mouth and written on scraps of paper. Everyone considers their own fried chicken family recipe to be the very best.
Owen countian Sandy Bush makes her chicken with a recipe which was passed down from her mother, Lucille Howard. She breads it in flour, salt and pepper, and she’s been known to use a special flour sold by the Kentucky Colonel.
Sandy then drops the coated pieces into a sizzling pan of hot oil to fry them to crispy perfection.
Although “lard” seems to have become a derogatory word, it sizzled in iron skillets throughout Owen county for hundreds of years, turning out a crunchy crusty fried chicken that eventually won the hearts and taste buds of family, friends and preachers.
The abundance of chicken may be what led to the almost legendary affinity Baptist preachers had for fried chicken.
I am told that with regard to the world’s record for the most fried chicken consumed at one sitting, the first 50 spots on the list are held by Baptist preachers.
Don’t forget to join us on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the IOOF Hall when the historical society will host an Ancient Artifact Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectors will be displaying their artifacts, some of which were local finds; so stop in, visit, and discover the tools and weapons of the ancient people of America.
On Sept. 9, from 11-1, reenactors Tom Strassell and Jason French will present “Traditional Frontier Survival Skills” in the backyard of the museum. Visitors will be given a chance to try some of the skills themselves.
Thanks to all of you who continue to support the efforts of the Owen County Historical Society to preserve the rich history and traditions of Owen County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.