Who doesn’t recall the sound of children’s loud and raucous laughter as they galloped into the sunset on a favorite merry-go-round steed or waved to the world from atop a Ferris wheel?
Whose taste buds weren’t ignited by caramel corn, cotton candy, funnel cakes and everything deep-fried; and whose ears weren’t assailed by crowing roosters, baaing sheep and bellowing cows from 4-H barns? For hundreds of years the advent of midsummer offered an exciting week of the sights, sounds and decidedly pungent smells of rural county fairs; and as families and friends gathered to enjoy the festivities, a traditional event took root in America’s history and created a lifetime of memories for young and old alike.
There’s no denying that the annual county fair has always captured the hearts of Kentuckians.
Fairs have been around for thousands of years, and in Europe during the 1500’s they provided an outlet for merchants to gather and sell their wares to the public.
As time passed fairs focused more on agriculture, and in the early nineteenth century American agricultural fairs gave rural families the opportunity to see the latest agricultural techniques and equipment.
Fairs in the United States got a boost in 1807 when Elkanah Watson exhibited two of his sheep under an old elm tree in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Elkanah was surprised to see such large crowds who came to see his curly-haired pair; and the following year he invited other local farmers to exhibit cows, pigs, sheep and horses.
The event was a success and within 100 years almost every state held some sort of agricultural fair.
In 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, a local broadside announced the first Owen county fair. It read, “ First exhibition of the Owen County Union A. & M. ( agricultural and mechanical) Association to be held on the fair grounds near New Liberty, KY beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1860 and continuing five days.
“ Planters’ Hotel, at which place there will be a ball given each night of the fair; music by the Silver Band, A.W. Holeman, proprietor. The citizens of the vicinity will, with pleasure, entertain visitors from a distance.”
County fairs were scarce during the War Between The States, but by 1866 the Owen county fair made a strong comeback.
According to an article in the Louisville Courier the Owen county fair, held in September of 1866, was a huge success:
“ This is the fifth day of the Owen county fair. Fully ten thousand persons were said to be present on Friday.
“ For five consecutive evenings social dancing parties came off at the Gale House. We hope the following named ladies will pardon us for putting their names in the paper. Certainly no one can object, when it is remembered that their pleasant smiles and agreeable conversation added so much to the pleasure of all present. Those from Owen included Miss Mary Coats, Miss Fannie Brown, Miss A.O.Orr, Miss Kelsy, Miss Martin, Miss Sallie Gale and Miss Alice Green.”
“ All seemed to keep open house and vie with each other in entertaining their friends; and those of us from a distance will long remember our visit to Owen county, and cherish a kindly remembrance for her frank and generous hospitality.”
An annual fair has always been an Owen county favorite, and in 2005 the Owen County Fair was awarded the Most Progressive Fair Award by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
A history of the Owen County Fair and several delightful fair stories were included in the 1955 Owen County Fair Book:
“The organization, known as the Owen County Agricultural and Mechanical Association, met in New Liberty in 1859 for the purpose of clearing trees and undergrowth for fair grounds.
“Work soon began on land donated by Fred Brown; and when the undergrowth was cleared, a very large and strong amphitheater was built.
“Annual sessions of the Fair commenced on the first Tuesday in October and lasted through Saturday.”
The article goes on; “ It was in 1929 the present fair had its successful beginnings. One at Wheatley in the form of a community fair with agricultural and handicraft exhibits, and another at Owenton the same fall when a school carnival was held.
“ Each year there were basketball games, horseshoe contests, poultry and tobacco shows and horse shows and team-pulling contests.
“ By 1946 it had become evident that the Fair had outgrown the crowded school lot, so a larger area was eventually purchased.”
News-Herald columnist John Jots wrote some entertaining stories that occured at Owen County Fairs during the early 1900’s:
“ Wes Gayle and Harry Scruggs were training a trotter in the show ring for the 1939 fair and employed two boys to ring the bell, rattle tin and otherwise make a noise so that at show time the horse would not be frightened by the crowd.
“The boys were not only good at noise making but at clod-throwing too, and quite by accident let a few clods strike the horse, who becoming scared dashed around the ring, jumped over a gate into a nearby pasture and ran out into the woods, bumping the sulky against the trees.
“ Harry was thrown from the driver’s seat and was considerably scratched and bruised but otherwise uninjured.
“ Then there was the time when someone threw the Italian’s monkey on ‘Rootus’ Sanders who was so afraid of the little beast and made such a commotion that the monkey became scared of ‘Rootus,” and climbed one of the larger trees, where he remained , refusing to come down for some time.
“This, of course, angered the Italian as the monkey was his source of revenue and he went through the crowd uttering direful threats as he looked for the one who started the whole thing.”
Though it has been over 150 years since the 1866 Owen County Fair , its colorful excitement and historical significance have been preserved; and its link to the past continues to instill a pride of Owen county and its traditions.
In a poignant simple way county fairs enrich lives and offer a glimpse into that rich history that connects one generation to the next.
Dulicermers, guitars, a banjo and a harmonica joined together Saturday, June 24, and created a nostalgic journey into the past as the Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’ presented “Hymns of Old-Time Revivals” to a large appreciative crowd.
Veronica Gayle offered an inspiring Scriptural rendition of “Noah Built The Ark,”
which emphasized the importance of repentance and the ultimate promise of God’s grace signified by His rainbow.
We would like to thank everyone who helped make the day a huge success.
Our next event will be held in the backyard of the museum on Saturday, July 15, from 11-2 p.m.
We will once again be celebrating our annual River Day with music, kids games, prizes and a special presentation by our favorite “River Rat,” Amalie Preston whose great- grandfather captained several steamboats on the Kentucky River.
