In the 1900’s Owen countians sought relief from the scorching, sultry, sweat-soaked summer days in the multiple creeks and swimming holes around the area. There was no denying the popularity of these cooling havens of respite; and stories abound of times spent with family or friends casting the drudgery of everyday life into a creek, farm pond, or the Kentucky river.
At times, during prolonged weeks of intense heat, water in local Owen county creeks would dwindle to a trickle; and farmers would be hard-pressed to provide water for their animals when farm ponds converted to muddy bogs.
To add to the misery of oppressing heat, the lack of rain created droughts that destroyed crops; and when tobacco was king in Owen county, farmers were forced to harvest their tobacco early, which resulted in the loss of much needed revenue for a farming family.
Before the advent of electricity, when fans were unheard of in Owen county homes and air-conditioning was no more than a twinkle in an inventor’s eye, local folks just adapted to the hot dry conditions.
Farmers worked in early mornings and evenings, taking a break in the hottest part of the day.
Kids took to the woods where a canopy of trees offered relief from the unrelenting heat; although most of us remember how little the heat affected us as children. We were too busy building forts, climbing trees and using our imaginations in thousands of ways to create new adventures.
Wives and mothers continued cooking meals, preparing them on wood cookstoves. Sometimes canning would be done outdoors on Coleman stoves; and after doing the wash, tending the garden and completing a myriad of chores, mothers would join the rest of the family on the front porch to enjoy any small breeze that might be persuaded to stop in for a visit.
Years ago, Lela Maude Hawkins of Monterey recalled the times when she and her husband, “Wibb,” would take their mattress outside and sleep under the stars to escape the nights of oppressive heat.
Heat waves and droughts are a normal and natural part of the Earth’s weather cycle; and they have been part of our history in every age from prehistoric times to the present.
When we complain about the Earth heating up, we need to return to the year 900 A.D. when records show the beginning of a hot dry heat wave so significant that scientists refer to it as the “Megadrought.” This seemingly unceasing heat wave lasted 400 years before finally tapering off around 1300 A.D.
Over 3 million people lived in New York in 1896. Living conditions were abysmal; and when a ten day scorching heat wave hit,1300 New Yorkers died from heat stroke.
According to a magazine article written by Jennie Cohen, a disastrous heat wave in 1936 hit 12 states in America and two provinces in Canada. Temperatures in these areas soared over the 120 degree mark.
“ In New York City, 75 seamstresses at a single factory collapsed from the heat; and doctors and nurses in Detroit, overcome by heat and exhaustion, collapsed.
“By summer’s end, upward of 50,000 Americans and 1,100 Canadians had died from heat-related causes.”
Heat waves have been around since time immemorial, and scientific studies show that the ancient Earth warmed and cooled naturally.
According to an article by Climate.gov, “ Compared to most of Earth’s history, today is unusually cold; we now live in what geologists call an interglacial—a period between glaciations of an ice age”
So take heart. As we meet another heat wave head-on, we need to remember the words of King Solomon in the book of Ecclesiastes. “ There’s nothing new under the sun.”
Don’t forget to join us on Saturday, August 19, at the IOOF Hall when the historical society will host an Ancient Artifact Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectors will be displaying their artifacts, some of which were local finds; so stop in, visit, and discover the tools and weapons of the ancient people of America.
On September 9, from 11-1, reenactors Tom Strassell and Jason French will present “Traditional Frontier Survival Skills” in the backyard of the museum. Visitors will be given a chance to try some of the skills themselves.
Special thanks to our volunteers who open the musuem Tuesday, 9:30-1:30, Wednesday and Thursday, 10-2. Please stop in for a visit, look at our displays and new publications for sale and enjoy a journey into Owen county’s past.
