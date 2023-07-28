For hundreds of years trails and buffalo traces along Eagle creek provided paths through the wilderness for both Indian and pioneer. When it became apparent that better roads were needed, Owen Countians joined together to build them and to provide for their upkeep.
Sometimes roads took on the name of an area resident or were designated after the area in which the road was located.
Road names recorded in early Owen county records included: Steel’s Road, the main north/south road through the county, Porter’s Bark Road, Bell’s Trace, Bear Wollow Road, Cobb’s Station Road, John Glass’s to Herndon’s Mill, the Sweet Owen-Long Ridge Road, Williamsburg -New Liberty Road and the old Frankfort-Cincinnati Stagecoach Road.
Stagecoach travel was once a popular mode of travel for Owen countians. It was not for the faint of heart, but for well over a century it was one of the best ways to travel distances.
At times it jarred the bones and rattled the teeth and the constant swaying was sure to cause motion sickness.
Depending on the time of year, one could be covered with a fine film of dust or mired in knee-deep mud, but by the 1800’s stagecoaches were kicking up dust all over Kentucky.
Despite the setbacks, travel by stagecoach was part of the American scene.
The R.L. Polk & Co.’s “Kentucky State Gazetteer and Business Directory for 1895-1896” listed several stagecoach lines in Owen County communities; and like most stagecoach rides of the day, those who traveled Owen county roads by stagecoach were treated to an unforgettable experience.
Up to nine people, including the driver, could fit in the larger coaches, and some trips could take days or even weeks to reach their destination. Stagecoaches could travel at about ten miles per hour. Riding horseback was much faster, but one could not carry nearly as much cargo.
Stagecoach companies paid a toll to landowners to pass through their property, and in return, the landowners would develop and maintain adequate roads for them to pass.
In Gratz a daily stage made a run to Owenton and Sparta with the stage fare listed at $1 for the journey to Owenton and $2 to Sparta. Monterey’s stage traveled daily to Owenton for a mere .75 cents and charged $1.75 if Sparta was the destination.
The stage in New Liberty ran twice a day to Sanders for a fee of 50 cents, and Owenton had daily stage communication with Sparta and Warsaw.
Travel from East Eagle to Owenton by stage occurred semi-weekly with the fare posted at 75 cents, and the daily stage from Harrisburg (now Long Ridge) would deliver passengers to Owenton and Sparta.
Ball’s Landing provided another point of departure for stage coach travel as it offered the trip to Owenton tri-weekly, and the community of EP sent a daily stage to Owenton for a fare of .50 cents.
According to Sidney Gano, a resident of Sparta, stage coaches played an important role in our history. The March 23, 1950 edition of the News-Herald carried an article written by Sidney who described a harrowing incident involving a stagecoach and a flooded creek:
“ The stage coach from Warsaw to Owenton had to cross Eagle Creek by a ford. One night the stage made the crossing after most were in bed and suddenly screams for help were heard from an island in the middle of the ford. Running to the creek some men from Sparta discovered sudden flood waters descending upon the coach. The stage itself was whirling around and the frightened horses, unable to pull the coach, were struggling to free themselves from the vehicle.”
A Sparta resident, Mr. Johnnie Bond, had a gentle horse that was a famous swimmer and not at all intimidated by high water.
With no time to arouse Mr. Bond, one of the men ran to his barn, bridled the old gray and plunged into the roaring creek. The rescuer was able to retrieve a man, his young daughter, and the driver from certain drowning, but the stage and horses were swept away by the churning creek waters.
Washington Irving, author of Rip van Winkle and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, once observed, “I have found that when traveling in a stagecoach, it is a comfort to shift one’s position and be bruised in a new place.”
The advent of railroads rang the death keel for stagecoaches. For many years they had been a necessary and vital part of American history, but steam and steel paved the way for faster, cheaper, and more efficient means of travel. Owners of stage lines were bitter opponents of the railroad, foreseeing their businesses ruined by this new enterprise.
As out of work stage coach drivers wandered aimlessly around empty stagecoach barns, one fellow, referring to the railroads, emphatically declared: “20 miles an hour it goes. I say no good will come of people shooting around the country like sky rockets — give me horses!”
Don’t forget to join us on Saturday, August 19, at the IOOF Hall when the historical society will host an Ancient Artifact Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectors will be displaying their artifacts, some of which were local finds; so stop in, visit, and discover the tools and weapons of the ancient people of America.
On September 9, from 11-1, reenactors Tom Strassell and Jason French will present “Traditional Frontier Survival Skills” in the backyard of the museum. Visitors will be given a chance to try some of the skills themselves.
