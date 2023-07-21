When asked why he always returned to his flooded home on the Kentucky river, one old-timer adamantly declared, “It’s where we was raised. Where my daddy was raised. Why you are here is something you never even think about. You are this place.”
The Kentucky River has always held a fascination for people of many cultures who traveled its waters or roamed its lush banks. There is not a single fork, creek, or spring branch of the Kentucky River that hasn’t produced a piece of history reflected in the lives of the people who lived along its winding path. For 36.5 miles, the Kentucky river laps at the banks of Owen County. Through time, it has been both an old friend and a nemesis to the people who made their homes along its winding path.
Many Owen County families have roots deeply intertwined with the Kentucky, and their family river stories, at times embellished with humor and almost unbelievable feats, have entertained local folks for generations.
In the age of steamboats, Owen countians served as both captains and deck-hands on these smoking, fire-belching behemoths which transported tobacco, farm produce, animals, and people to distant destinations. Some well-known Owen county riverboat captains included Capt. Samuel Sanders, Noble Nash Hundley, Pat Leitch and C.D. “Jenks” Wilhoite.
Gratz resident Dr. Minish often said he would willingly trade his doctor’s license for a Kentucky river pilot’s license.
Owen county had over 30 landings, the larger ones included Monterey, Gratz and Blue Wing. Owen county’s Hog’s Thief Landing was quite an unusual name, and one might wonder if the appellation was a result of a rash of stolen pigs in the area.
Sights and sounds of the Kentucky river skipped, frolicked and tumbled over one another as they joined together to celebrate a memorable Owen County Kentucky River Day last week at the Historical Society Museum.
Despite a round of hard rain, the fun-filled festivities beckoned folks to an entertaining time of storytelling, steamboat era music and kids games; as well as a drawing for an adult and a child’s fishing rod and reel. Adding to the celebration was the presence of Big Trickey and crew who were on hand to reel in a hungry crowd with an offering of some of the finest grilled food in Owen County. Dressed in 19th century attire, Jason French, curator at the Behringer-Crawford Museum, created a lively atmosphere as he played music from the steamboat era. He was accompanied by Larry Dale Perry on the harmonica and the singing of board member, Tom Strassell.
Amalie Preston, a quintessential and gifted Kentucky river storyteller, took visitors on a journey back in time as she recounted stories her Granny told of the ear-splitting sound of ice jams breaking up during the 1937 flood.
Laughter danced around the room as Amalie recalled the escapades of her Uncle Ed, who was known for ice skating when the Kentucky only had a thin layer of ice on it.
She related a family story about how Ed skated so fast across the thin ice, he was able to stay ahead of the ice breaking up behind him. Amalie is a great-granddaughter of Kentucky riverboat captain Squire Jordan Preston, whose photo graces the wall of our museum. The captain’s picture depicts a stately gentleman, dressed in a dapper bowler hat ( one of his trademarks) and a snappy mustache that no doubt quivered as he shouted orders from the deck of a steamboat.
This consummate storyteller, who grew up and still resides along the Kentucky, also read a letter, written by her great grandfather who had missed the family Christmas of 1917.
Amalie lamented the fact that folks don’t write letters or send postcards anymore; for these narratives of the past, which were preserved by family members, were vital for providing insight into the lives and times of our ancestors. With the advent of computers, cell phones and texting, will future generations learn of their family stories that for hundreds of years were captured in letters and diaries and preserved by folks like Amalie Preston and others who believe that paper and ink create magic that cannot be replaced?
For centuries the river was the heartbeat of Kentucky, and as it meandered through the heartland of the Commonwealth, it wove a colorful tapestry of memories created by folks who called Kentucky home. Showboaters, shantyboaters, steamboaters, rowboaters, ferryboaters and hundreds of thousands of everyday folks whose lives intersected along the Kentucky river created a magical moment in time for future generations to cherish; and though times have changed and history marches onward, the Kentucky river’s continuous flow still nourishes the soul of mankind.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the historical society will present an Ancient Artifact Day at the IOOF Lodge Hall on Seminary Street.
Stop in and ask questions as these artifact collectors relate stories of the ancient peoples who roamed America.
We want to thank our two new volunteers, Deborah Arnold and Kathy Holbert, who are helping us at the museum.
The museum is now open Tuesdays, 9:30-1:30, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10-2.
Also a big thank-you to all of you who continue to support our events and our efforts to preserve the history, culture and traditions of Owen County.
