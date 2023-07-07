It’s sewn into the fabric of America, just like apple pie, the bald eagle and the Ford automobile. It was called “America’s favorite pastime,” and for decades playing baseball taught kids persistence and fair play; and losing a game only reinforced the old adage “it isn’t whether we fail but how we step back up to meet the next challenge.”
Playing baseball is much older than previously believed. Although some credit U.S. Army officer Abner Doubleday with inventing and naming the game in 1839, a 2004 document was uncovered in Massachusetts citing a 1791 law prohibiting the playing of baseball too close to the town’s meeting hall.
Today the open spaces that once served as baseball diamonds for Owen county kids have all but vanished , and childish voices shouting “play ball,” “grand slam” and “you’re out” are little more than whispers in the wind.
There was a time in the 1950’s, ‘60’s. and 70’s when baseball was the king of sports. Most Owen countians recall the days when baseball reigned, and not a weekend would go by without a game being played between local communities.
It was also a common sight to see neighborhood kids gather together to play catch on sidewalks or in backyards. Baseball was where it was at.
Some recall childhood memories of attending a Major League game at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, carrying a beaten-up glove in anticipation of catching a pop-up fly and chowing down on a famous Kahn’s hot dog.
Perhaps just as popular as playing the game was the excitement of finding a much sought after baseball player in a pack of TOPPS baseball cards; and swapping baseball cards certainly required a bit of persuasive salesmanship which all children seem to possess.
But baseball was not just for kids. Owen county had several local adult baseball teams and countian Jerry Kistner recalled when his team of young men who played fast softball made it to the Nationals in Chicago in 1958.
When the World Series was played most countians would try to schedule some time to watch as many of the seven games as possible.
Owen County native Bill Lawrence described how his dad, James Lawrence, who recently passed away, was not only an avid baseball fan, but had a front row seat at the TV store in Owenton as he watched the Yankees pitch a perfect game in the World Series.
“Dad worked at The News Herald. He brought his lunch to work so that he could go to the TV store and watch some of the World Series games. They were all day games in that era; and when Dad realized that the Yankees pitcher was throwing a perfect game, he called and asked if he could stay until the pitcher allowed a runner. Dad had to call in every inning and keep them informed. The only perfect game in World Series history was pitched that day. Dad got to watch the whole game and his experience became part of family lore.”
“The Owen County, Kentucky, Family History Book,”available from the historical society for $64, includes an article written by Larry Dale Perry about his experience playing on a neighborhood baseball team.
“There was a gentleman on our street ( Adair Street, also known as Dog Hill),by the name of Bill McDannell.
“ He graded off his backyard and made a ball field for us. He coached us and made us into a ball team, and we named ourselves ‘The Dog Hill River Rats.‘‘
Like many other Owen county men who gave of their time to teach local kids the joy of playing baseball, Bill McDannell instilled in his team the attributes of fair play and persistence, and the value of working together
Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer Roy Capanella succinctly summed up the lure of baseball.“You have to have a lot of little boy in you to play baseball for a living.”
As one Kentucky old-timer, a dedicated baseball fan all his life, declared,:”Nothing can replace baseball and no other sport deserves to be called America’s pastime. “
Perhaps amid the distraction of video games, cell phones and advanced technology there might be a few Owen county kids who someday are drawn to an open field, a bat and ball, a worn glove and a desire to embrace the same excitement of playing baseball experienced by millions of Americans years ago. That adventure might just create an unforgettable memory to last a lifetime.
Join us Saturday, July 15, in the backyard of the museum, as the historical society presents our annual River Day, complete with music, fun, games and prizes for kids and adults alike.
Our special speaker, Amalie Preston, whose great-grandfather was a steamboat captain on the Kentucky river, will share entertaining stories of growing up on the river. She is scheduled to speak at 11:30.
The festivities begin at 11 and will run to 2 p.m. Tours of the museum will also be available and Big Tricky will be on hand serving Owen county favorite foods.
