Owen Countians recognize names such as Pink Ridge, Possum Ridge, Claxon Ridge, Clark Ridge, Elk Ridge and Long Ridge; and yet the location of some of these Owen county landmarks are rather vague to many of us.
Take Pink Ridge for instance. According to an article in the Owen County, Kentucky Family History Book, Jenny Dunavent and her husband, Hiram, were in charge of the poor house on Pink Ridge which was located off Cull Road.
Years ago, Society board member Bobby Gibson lived on Cull, and some of the lumber used to build his family’s home was collected from Pink Ridge’s demolished poor house.
When I asked the location of Pink Ridge, Bobby just grinned and said, “why, it’s right across the way from Possum Ridge.”
Though Bobby was jesting, it’s true that most country folks use landmarks to give directions; and there is no doubt that names are an important part of America’s cultural heritage.
Names range from unique to downright humorous; and some leave folks scratching their heads trying to figure out who would ever think of such a peculiar name.
A name can honor a family, identify a remarkable event in history or simply define wildlife in the area; and names of Kentucky towns and communities can elicit memories, bring laughter and create a wealth of stories to share.
Some Kentucky community names identify wildlife in the area. They include: Monkeys Eyebrow, Possum Trot, Mousie,Hippo,Wildcat, Turkey, Viper, Wolf, Racoon and of course the famous Rabbit Hash.
Other Kentucky towns such as Grace, Halo, Happy, Goody, Fairplay and Goodluck may be pleasant places to visit, but one may not wish to spend time in Quicksand or Hell For Certain.
It is also possible for someone to create an impressive itinerary without ever leaving the Commonwealth. Folks can visit London, Versailles, Paris, Athens, Florence, Moscow, Glasgow, Heidelberg, and the list goes on.
Some Owen countians recall unusual names of places where they spent their childhood. Historical Society president, Darrel Baker, was born in Yerkes, Kentucky, lived in Butterfly and got his mail from Busy.
Darrel’s great-grandfather, Dan, lived in Pigeon Roost, located across the river from Butterfly. Pigeon Roost got its name from the great number of passenger pigeons that once lived in the area but are now extinct.
Many areas in Owen county took on the name of local animals who lived nearby. Panther Lick was mentioned in several News-Herald articles over the years. It designated an area where Panthers ( known as Painters in early Kentucky) came to lick salt and minerals they needed in their diets; but it was also included in the names of several Owen county one-room schoolhouse such as Elk Lick and Slab Lick,
Owen county author Charlotte Kemper Atchinson lived on Buck’s Run where her family resided for generations; and several local stories involved folks who lived in the Owen county community known as Possum Ridge.
One of the most eerie tales that was shared on Possum Ridge took place a few weeks after the Dick Shuck hanging. The story was related to Rena Yancey by the widow of Owen County Sheriff’ Tom Gray.
Sheriff Gray and his wife lived on Possum Ridge next to the Yanceys and Tom officiated at the Shuck hanging. Rena wrote: “As was the custom at legal hangings, they cut Shuck down and laid him in the coffin he had ridden on to the scaffold.
“Sheriff Gray took the black hood which had been put over Shuck’s head, and not knowing what to do with it, dropped it in the pocket of his raincoat and forgot all about it.
“A few weeks later urgent business called the sheriff to an isolated section of the county. He donned his raincoat, mounted his horse and started out around midnight.
“By the wee hours of the morning he reached a strip of woods near Hallum, noted as a nesting place of hoot owls. The darkness was so intense he had to trust the instinct of his horse for guidance. Suddenly a big tree loomed directly ahead. The horse stopped and a big old hoot owl hooted defiantly.
“Ordinarily Mr. Gray was not afraid of men or beast, but he confessed later the situation seemed too supernatural to suit him. He felt his spine tingle and his hair rise on end.
“ At that moment Mr. Gray reached instinctively for a weapon. As his hand slid into the pocket of his raincoat he felt the death hood of the man he had hanged. He spurred his horse forward and stopped directly under where the old owl was perched beside a hole in the tree. Standing in the stirrups,he reached up and dropped Shuck’s death hood into the hole.”
Even though many Owen county communities have vanished, their names remain; and those names connect us with one another, provide us with memories of the past and create stories to be shared with the next generation.
Join us in the backyard of the museum on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when the Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’ will present Hymns from Old Time Revivals.
Sing with us those favorite church hymns of years ago and listen to a Scriptural presentation by our special guest, Veronica Gayle.
Big Tricky will be on hand with a variety of Owen County favorite foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.