Some are found in old trunks nestled between layers of hand-sewn dresses, aprons and shirts. Each was unique, and names, dates, the alphabet or a Bible verse were laboriously sewed into the cloth of these early hand-sewn pieces of history.
They give us a glimpse into the past and introduce us to a little girl of long ago whose first attempt at sewing was preserved in a embroidered sampler
Sewing has been a tradition since prehistoric times when needles were fashioned from bone or rocks and the ancients used animal sinew or plant material for thread.
In 1730 cotton thread was spun by machines in England, and sewing spread like a wildfire across the world.
Women on the Kentucky frontier were proficient with the needle and thread, a skill handed down to them by mothers and grandmothers; and for decades Owen county women followed in the footsteps of their ancestors.
It was American pioneer women whose sewing needles created a way of life that influenced the culture which embraced both the family and the community.
In early American history, there seemed to be no other form of art that brought so many women together to work and to instruct young girls on the importance of sewing.
By the time a young woman married, the needle was her constant companion and she not only sewed the necessary clothing for her family, she also took great pride in the intricate needlework displayed in her embroidery and hand-sewn quilts.
As early as the age of 4, a little girl would hold a delicate needle between somewhat clumsy fingers to piece together two to four blocks of plain or calico fabric.
One Kentucky woman described this early childhood experience:“Before I was 3-years-old, I was started at piecing a quilt -patchwork, you know. My stint was at first only two blocks a day, but these were sewn together with the greatest care or they were unraveled and done over.”
As hundreds of thousands Kentuckians fought the British and Indians during the War of 1812, the volunteer soldiers were ill-prepared for the frigid temperatures of Michigan, Northern Ohio and Canada. Many died of frost-bite, and Kentucky Governor Isaac Shelby sent out a plea to the women of Kentucky to “let the needle and thread, spinning wheel, loom and knitting needles all be busily plied with your fair hands.”
It has been said that needle and thread didn’t win the Civil War but these two humble commodities did play a vital part in keeping clothes in good repair for troops on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line.
In Savannah, Georgia,”needle women” were hired by the state to sew uniforms and tents for the Confederate cause, and many on both sides of the war sewed flags for individual brigades.
A recent article, “Uncovering Hidden Gems: The Benefits of Hand-Sewing,” explores the benefits of sewing by hand which include: improving overall hand-eye coordination and coordination between fingers and brain.It also reinforces fine motor skills which can be helpful for tasks like handwriting
The article ended with this thought: “Hand stitching evokes profound tranquility because this ancient craft requires only a needle and thread to create unique creations. With its roots firmly planted in antiquity, the skill exhibited in fine hand stitching continues to be a significant part of our cherished history.”
The Historical Society has a sewing exhibit currently on display at the library. It includes examples of hand sewn quilts, clothing and a Halloween costume, made by Owen County women.
Join us Saturday, September 9, in the backyard of the museum, when a program, “Traditional Fontier Survival Skills” will be presented. Try your hand at making a snare to catch small game, starting a fire with flint and steel and other skills. Enter your name to win one of three prizes.
The program is from 11-1 p.m., and Big Tricky will be on hand for those who don’t want to catch a squirrel or rabbit for lunch.
