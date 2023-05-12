INDEPENDENCE — Owen County couldn’t prevail on the road as Simon Kenton won 11-3 on Wednesday, May 3.
Simon Kenton starting pitcher Lauren McIntosh picked up the win in the circle. McIntosh pitched five and one-third innings, allowing three earned runs while logging one strikeout. Closing out the game in the circle for Simon Kenton, Addison Johnson pitched the final one and two-thirds innings. Johnson, who didn’t allow a run, registered two strikeouts. Pitching in relief for Owen County, Lilly Baumann absorbed the loss in the circle. Baumann pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs. Hannah Howard started in the circle for Owen County and pitched two innings. Howard allowed seven earned runs. Simon Kenton scored 11 runs on 10 hits. Landrey Dance (two hits, four RBIs), Jayden Jones (two hits, one RBI), Adreena Barton (two hits), Larkin Mitchell (one hit, one RBI), Lauren McIntosh (one hit, one RBI), Addison Johnson (one hit, one RBI), Taylor Jones (one hit, one RBI), Emilie Young (one hit) and Courtney Beach (two hits) each delivered at the plate for Simon Kenton in the matchup. Dance homered for the Pioneers. Owen County scored three runs on seven hits. Andi Baumann (two hits, one RBI), Lilly Chappell (two hits), Kallista Ogden (one hit, one RBI), Abigayle Dempsey (one hit) and Lilly Baumann (one hit) each connected at the plate for visiting Owen County.
