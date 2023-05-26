OWENTON — Owen County senior outfielder Lilly Chappell and junior utility player Rachel Howard have been named to the All-31st District Softball Team.
Both Chappell and Howard excelled for Owen County throughout the 2023 high school softball season.
Chappell batted .359 with 23 hits, 13 RBIs and three doubles in 20 games for the Lady Rebels.
In 24 games for Owen County, Howard batted .370 with 27 hits, 23 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and two home runs. Howard will enter the 2024 high school softball season as one of the 8th Region’s top players.
Owen County compiled a 10-15 record in the 2023 high school softball season.
The All-31st District Softball Team follows.
All-31st District Softball Team
Player of the Year: Emma Ginn, Sr., Trimble County
Catcher: Brooklyn Rose, Jr., Carroll County
First Baseman: Kennedy Brown, Jr., Henry County
Third Baseman: Jaelyn Holbrook, So., Trimble County
Middle Infielder: Emma Ginn, Sr., Trimble County
Middle Infielder: Lizzy Hansen, Sr., Henry County
Outfielder: Madi Groves, So., Carroll County
Outfielder: Maddie Nixon, Sr., Trimble County
Outfielder: Lilly Chappell, Sr., Owen County
Utility: Rachel Howard, Jr., Owen County
Utility: Madeline Lay, Jr., Henry County
Utility: Chyler Gribble, Jr., Gallatin County
Pitcher: Sophia Lay, So., Henry County
Pitcher: Mallory Noble, Fr., Carroll County
Pitcher: Caleigh Craddock, Sr., Eminence
