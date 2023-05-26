OWENTON — Owen County senior outfielder Lilly Chappell and junior utility player Rachel Howard have been named to the All-31st District Softball Team.

Both Chappell and Howard excelled for Owen County throughout the 2023 high school softball season.

Chappell batted .359 with 23 hits, 13 RBIs and three doubles in 20 games for the Lady Rebels.

In 24 games for Owen County, Howard batted .370 with 27 hits, 23 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and two home runs. Howard will enter the 2024 high school softball season as one of the 8th Region’s top players.

Owen County compiled a 10-15 record in the 2023 high school softball season.

The All-31st District Softball Team follows.

All-31st District Softball Team

Player of the Year: Emma Ginn, Sr., Trimble County

Catcher: Brooklyn Rose, Jr., Carroll County

First Baseman: Kennedy Brown, Jr., Henry County

Third Baseman: Jaelyn Holbrook, So., Trimble County

Middle Infielder: Emma Ginn, Sr., Trimble County

Middle Infielder: Lizzy Hansen, Sr., Henry County

Outfielder: Madi Groves, So., Carroll County

Outfielder: Maddie Nixon, Sr., Trimble County

Outfielder: Lilly Chappell, Sr., Owen County

Utility: Rachel Howard, Jr., Owen County

Utility: Madeline Lay, Jr., Henry County

Utility: Chyler Gribble, Jr., Gallatin County

Pitcher: Sophia Lay, So., Henry County

Pitcher: Mallory Noble, Fr., Carroll County

Pitcher: Caleigh Craddock, Sr., Eminence

