Owen County dropped its first home match in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season as Frankfort Christian held on to win 4-3 on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Frankfort Christian broke into the win column after opening the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season with back-to-back losses to Henry County and Bath County.
Reese Griffin netted two goals to lead Owen County in the match. Following Griffin in Owen County’s scoring column, Shaina Walker netted one goal.
Aiding Owen County’s offensive effort, Adelyn Helvey dealt out one assist.
Defensively for Owen County, Hailey Weldon and Brianna Galvan split time at goalkeeper. Weldon and Galvan recorded five saves and three saves, respectively.
Owen County and Frankfort Christian aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season.
