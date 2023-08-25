BEDFORD — Owen County competed in the Backwoods Invitational at Trimble County Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Several area cross country teams competed in the Backwoods Invitational.
Owen County’s individual results from the Backwoods Invitational follow.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run: 45th — Lyla Wilson, 27:38.33.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run: 11th — Tyler Cammack, 19:02.85; 99th — Colton McDaniel, 25:12.27; 105th — Keaden Fornash, 25:57.76; 107th — James McGlennen, 26:02.03.
Owen County was set to compete in Beat the Heat at Woodford County Park in Versailles on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Following the Woodford County-hosted event, Owen County is scheduled to compete in the Grant County Invitational at Sherman Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.