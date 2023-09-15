OWENSBORO — Owen County won the 2A girls’ golf state title at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday, Sept. 11.
Head coach David Wainscott guided Owen County to the 2A girls’ golf state championship.
Andie Baumann led Owen County, finishing tied for third in 2A State Tournament.
Following Baumann for Owen County, Lucy Dunavent finished 13th, Emily Stedam tied for 14th, Lucy Hardesty placed 23rd and Lexie Chappell tied for 24th
Owen County (Section 5), Union County (Section 1), Allen County-Scottsville (Section 2), Bardstown (Section 3), Russell County (Section 4), Rowan County (Section 6), Corbin (Section 7) and Letcher County Central (Section 8) were the teams that qualified for the 2A Girls’ Golf State Tournament.
Rowan County golfer Athena Singh won the 2A girls’ golf individual championship.
Complete results from the 2A Girls’ Golf State Tournament are available online at BluegrassGolfTour.com under the Schedule/Results Tab (Tournaments).
