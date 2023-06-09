As spring hits the deck, thoughts of planting fields and gardens and springtime chores are interspersed with the anticipation of digging worms, grabbing a fishing pole and heading to a favorite fishing spot.
Owen Countians are avid fishermen and women, and during the spring and summer months they spend as much spare time as possible in boats or on the banks of county creeks, lakes and the Kentucky river.
Many sport a favorite fishing hat and a lucky pole or reel; and armed with a variety of sayings and superstitions that guarantee an epic catch, folks set about the prodigious task of hooking “the big one.”
In his book, “History of Owen County,”(available from the historical society for $20), John Forsee described several fishing camps in the county in the 1930s:
“One camp, owned by Charles Hudson at Monterey, perched on the bank of the Kentucky River at Lock 3. Cedar Creek emptied into the river close by; and the confluence, along with the dam, formed a fisherman’s paradise.
“There were several fishing camps at Gratz, and the R.N. Greene fishing camps at Lusby’s Mill on Eagle Creek provided not only areas to fish, but were favorite spots to sunbathe or play tennis.”
On any given summer day Owen County kids could be seen hiking to a farm pond, fishing pole in hand, and an old margarine tub full of worms tucked into their pocket.
Several entertaining stories have been recorded about these budding fishermen and their exploits.
A great fishing narrative in John Forsee's book was told by Owen Countian George Dorsey.
George was born a slave and he described many episodes of growing up in Owen, including his favorite past-time of fishing.
Like all young boys, George and his playmates would cut simple fishing poles from branches in the woods and use flax thread for the lines. “Folks would build water-gaps in fences that crossed the creeks and the water would fill in until it made a dam. Then the creek spread behind it, filling the water holes with perch and catfish.”
Though these fish weren’t very big, they “bit fast,”and all fishermen in the county can relate to George’s declaration that, “fishing was good and we had lots of fun catching them.”
Owen Countians who know Bill Lawrence certainly have heard his entertaining boyhood fish story about the time he and his cousin, Larry Gaines dragged a huge buffalo fish along the gravel streets of Monterey, bragging that they had caught the giant carp with a cane pole.
Actually Bill’s grandfather had caught the fish on a trotline, but the two boys decided their rendition of the catch definitely made a more appealing fish narrative.
Alas, by the time the boys got the fish back to the house to clean it, its tail had been totally destroyed by the gravel.
Owen countians are not the only ones who love to fish. An eagle, making its home on the Gratz farm of society president, Darrel Baker, is also an avid fishing fan.
There are many days when the eagle will be seen cruising above the lake by Darrel’s house. In the blink of an eye the large, powerful bird will perform an amazing dive as it plunges into the lake and emerges with a fish in its beak..
There is no doubt that Owen Countians will agree with the Kentucky old-timer when he was asked why he spent so much time fishing.
He answered: “Three-fourths of the Earth’s surface is water, and one-fourth is land. It is quite clear that the good Lord intended us to spend triple the amount of time fishing as mowing grass.”
Join us in the backyard of the museum on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when the Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’ will present Hymns from Old Time Revivals.
Join in as we sing those favorite hymns of years gone by, and listen to the life-changing Scriptures of the Bible.
Big Tricky will be on hand with a variety of Owen County favorite foods.
Our thanks to all of you who continue to support the efforts of the Owen County Historical Society. We are grateful for your help.
