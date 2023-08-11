The Owenton City Council was expected to vote Thursday on an ordinance that would place numerous restrictions on sexually oriented businesses.
The result of the vote was not available at press time.
The ordinance, which had a first reading during the city’s Aug. 3 meeting, would restrict the location of such businesses areas zoned for light industry and require an annual license fee of $2,500 and require that the operator, officer, director, partner or shareholders be at least 18 years old and not convicted of offenses ranging from gambling, prostitution, sale, possession or use of a controlled substance or sexual offenses during the previous five years, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance also requires employees to be licensed, have a criminal background check and pay a $100 fee to the city. Employees would also be required be registered, fingerprinted and photographed by the Owenton Police Department and carry an identification card issued by the police department while at work.
Mayor Adam Gaines said following a city council meeting last month no such businesses are currently operating in Owenton and called the ordinance a “preventative measure.”
“I’d like to see this as something we don’t have in our community,” he said.
The ordinance says the intent is not to “deny access by adults to sexually oriented materials protected by the First Amendment,” or to “condone or legitimize the distribution of obscene material.” It then goes on to spell out what the ordinance calls “adverse secondary effects of adult uses on the community,” saying such businesses “lend themselves to ancillary unlawful and unhealthy activities.”
It further contends that “certain employees” of such businesses “engage in in higher incidents of certain types of behavior of illicit sexual behavior than employees at other establishments” and notes that “at least 50 communicable diseases may be spread by activities occurring at sexually oriented businesses.”
The ordinance lists numerous definitions of those businesses, including adult amusement arcades, adult books stores, adult video stores, adult motels and others.
The ordinance also restricts hours of operations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and mandates they be closed on Sundays and legally recognized holidays.
