The pest that challenges most gardeners and their squash is the squash vine borer. I have managed to offset this pest pressure by delaying planting to miss peak egg-laying time. I also use row covers, lifting them in the morning so bees can do their pollinating then covering them during the day when the mama wasp of the vine borer does her work. But ultimately, I think my best defense is choosing Romanesco types of zucchini like Costata and Gadzukes which prove more resistant than your average yellow or green types.

The tell-tale sign that the squash vine borer has struck is evident in the stem of the plant. First, keep your eye out for the tiny eggs that are laid on the stem, the eggs may appear to be specks of soil so look closely. They are tiny, flat, and shiny mahogany in color; destroy the eggs and you eliminate the next generation.

