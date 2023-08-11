I made my way through Owen County last Friday during the 127 Yard Sale to see what bargains I could find and who I could meet.
I was not disappointed. I saw everything from baby items, furniture, old cars, guns and lots of glass items.
I saw so many unique items from a candle stick holder made from a recycled beer bottle to human body parts. Don’t worry they were Halloween props and were fake.
There was so much food. Every stop had either a food truck, food tent, drink table or a lemonade stand.
For those not familiar with the event, the 127 Yard Sale is the world’s longest yard sale that expands 690 miles through six states. It officially starts at Addison, Michigan and ends in Gadsden, Alabama.
Every year the first Thursday in August has the treasure hunters out and continues on through that Sunday. While the original idea started in Fentress County, Tennessee and began in 1987, it didn’t start without Kentucky. The first year of the yard sale ran from Covington to Chattanooga, Tennessee, which means Owen County has been involved in the 127 Yard Sale since its beginning 36 years ago.
My first stop had so many items, that I had to stop. I decided that when I went through Owen County, I would just stop at the places that had several places at once. I was hoping this would allow me to see the most stuff and the most people without getting in and out of traffic so much. However, when I saw all the items, I had to make a stop.
As soon as Highway 36 joins with Highway 127, there is a small storage area with a barn. This tent had everything from model planes to the molded Smurf toys to baseball cards and finally furniture. All the stuff from my generation.
The next stop I went to had a big tent with a little dog running around and the food immediately made me wish I hadn’t just ate breakfast. Cowboys Bar-B-Que smelled so good, that I almost bought a sandwich anyway. I spoke to Willie Hopkins and his father-in-law,, Roger Combs, about their BBQ, which is normally located in Owenton. During the yard sale, they set up at Roger’s house to help bring in the crowd.
Moving on I finally stopped at my first place with many venders, the Lighthouse Church. One of the first booths I came to was DJE Crafts. Dawn Prather, the owner, and I spoke about her many items she creates and sells. She had everything from cups and shirts to stickers.
Next booth I came upon was a family own booth. Two sisters named Tammy Beach and Kim Aldridge have been setting up in the very spot I saw them at for about eight years. They were the ones with the candle stick holder made from a recycled beer bottle. Kim stated each year they have people from Missouri, Florida and Alabama. Some people come by every year.
As I moved on, I noticed another food place. The Lighthouse Church provides clean bathrooms that are indoors and food. Bathrooms can be especially hard to come by and indoor bathrooms even harder. I stopped in and spoke with Melina Harris.
Melina stated, “We as a church believe in pouring into the next generation. So every year the money we make from selling spots and food, goes to our youth and their youth camp.”
She also stated they have always had enough to provide all kids with free youth camp. Their lots sell $20 a day or $45 for all three days (they do not do Sunday because of church).
Moving on around I came to another family tent. I spoke with Kristen Tuttle and her family. They were the ones with the human body parts, including a headless person! They had been setting up for the yard sale for about 10 to 12 years and their booth included a lemonade stand from Mimi’s Bakery and Sweet Shop.
After much discussion, the family decided the farthest anyone had come to see them was Canada.
Moving on through town and to the next big area. I stopped at Slayback’s Diesel Performance/Repair shop. In front of their shop, in the grassy areas was everything from old cars to guns and tools. My first stop was to the old cars and bicycles. I do like my old cars. Robby Osborne Sr. stated he had been doing this yard sale for about 15 years now and always with his cars. He stated he had been working on cars for a very long time.
The soon-to-be 57-year-old stated he worked in a garage at 8 years old sweeping and bought his first fixer-upper that year. By the time he was 15, he was working on several at a time.
He stated, “I have sold cars here at the yard sale to a person who was as far away as New Jersey. The lady who bought it, uses it as decoration for her yard for each season. She sends me pictures every time she changes the decorations.”
Moving to another tent, I stopped where four gentlemen were sitting under their tents together, selling guns and ammo. I know how to shoot a gun, but I don’t know much about the different types. These four guys obviously knew each other and a lot about guns and the ammunition. I thought they were all together. However, only two were brothers and they came from all over to sell here in Owen County.
Frank Hibbard and his brother Larry Hibbard had been selling in the yard sale for only eight years. However, Daryl McCleary had been selling for 18 years. Then there was Earnest Gary who had been selling for the longest amount of time, 20 years!
While I only did a small section of Owen County’s 127 Yard Sale, I did meet so many people from so many different places. Every food place smelled and looked wonderful. I saw so many different items for sale that I couldn’t help but buy something.
Each year this yard sale brings out so many different items that you will never know what a person might find. My find this year was two records of Elvis, a Patsy Cline and an Oak Ridge Boy’s record. Next year’s yard sale will run from Aug. 1-4. I can’t wait to see who I see and what treasures I find.
Stephanie Marshall is a resident of Owen County.
