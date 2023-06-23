Owen County magistrates

Magistrates shown during the June 13 meeting are, from left, Wayne Harris, District 3; Travis Fitsgerald, district 4; Stuart Bowling Judge/Executive; Dane Perkins, District 2 and Tom Slayback, district 1.

 Joyce Duvall

On June 13, the Owen County Fiscal Court held a regularly scheduled meeting, in the Old Court House. During a discussion and passage of supplemental insurance for employees, a question arose about the major problem the county has in getting employees and the importance of retaining them. The question is: What does the fiscal court need to do to keep the employees it has?

Benefits were discussed, along with the need to have a pay scale with incentives to join the work force as well to have enough incentive to stay. Due to the county’s limited budget, it is difficult to balance all the necessary services. Owen County must compete with surrounding counties, and the larger counties can lure employees away.

