On June 13, the Owen County Fiscal Court held a regularly scheduled meeting, in the Old Court House. During a discussion and passage of supplemental insurance for employees, a question arose about the major problem the county has in getting employees and the importance of retaining them. The question is: What does the fiscal court need to do to keep the employees it has?
Benefits were discussed, along with the need to have a pay scale with incentives to join the work force as well to have enough incentive to stay. Due to the county’s limited budget, it is difficult to balance all the necessary services. Owen County must compete with surrounding counties, and the larger counties can lure employees away.
Human resources issues were discussed. The process of terminating an employee entered into the discussion because the court is asked to approve an employee’s termination without any information, such as an evaluation. When asked, Dan Brenyo reported that he does not do evaluations of the employees he supervises.
Brenyo reported that the equipment in the EMS and the sheriff’s department is up to date. In two to three years, however, ambulances will need to be replaced at a cost of over three hundred thousand dollars.
Judge Bowling presented to the court a plan to convert the tennis courts at the County Park to pickle ball courts. ARPA funds--federal money from Covid Relief--will be used to cover the cost.
The budget was approved by the state and will be on the agenda at the next meeting for approval. The next fiscal court meeting will be June 27 at 5:00 on the second floor of the Old Court House.
