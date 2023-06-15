1. A consumer reported a Facebook customer service scam to BBB. The consumer’s daughter was scammed via phone by someone claiming to represent Facebook’s customer service team. BBB warns consumers to be extremely cautious when giving out financial information, including payment app account information, over the phone.
2. A consumer purchased a product from what appeared to be Dicks Sporting Goods’ website but turned out to be a fake look alike site, and the consumer never received the product. BBB advises consumers to avoid clicking on ads and instead visit companies’ websites directly when shopping online.
3. Scam Publishers Clearing House phone calls are on the rise again in BBB’s service area. As a reminder, the real Publisher’s Clearing House only contacts winners by mail, not by phone or text. Any “sweepstakes” that claims you need to pay money upfront to claim your winnings is very likely a scam.
4. A consumer attempted to buy Stanley brand cups by clicking on a Facebook ad, but never received the cups. BBB warns consumers to be wary of prices that seem too good to be true, and to avoid clicking on third party ads. It’s best to visit the manufacturer or company’s website directly.
5. A consumer reported a puppy scam to BBB that occurred via a Facebook group. After joining the group and attempting to purchase a puppy from the group’s administrator, the consumer received multiple requests for money from the alleged seller — and never received the dog. The consumer was later blocked by the seller. BBB advises consumers to always view a pet in person before purchasing, check a breeder’s reviews and credentials, and always pay with a credit card.
6. A consumer attempting to sell a desk on Facebook Marketplace was scammed by a fake buyer. BBB reminds consumers when selling items online to never give out personal information to potential buyers, including phone numbers.
7. BBB warns consumers to be on the lookout for medical bill scams. If you receive a bill, verify the claim first, look up the customer service number listed on the bill and make sure it’s registered with an official business, don’t give in to scare tactics, and guard your personal information.
8. A consumer attempted to purchase a Ninja knife set for what seemed like a very low price, only to be scammed. BBB reminds consumers that if a price seems too good to be true, especially for name brand or high-quality items, the website is likely a scam selling counterfeit products — or no products at all.
9. BBB saw a rise in reported work-from-home job scams during the month of May. BBB advises consumers to always check a company’s profile on BBB.org before interviewing, be wary of any interview that seems to go too quickly, and if the employer sends a check to purchase supplies or equipment, it is very likely an employment or fake check scam.
10. As we enter summer vacation season, BBB warns consumers to beware of online hotel booking scams. Only book hotels through official websites, research any hotel or business you aren’t familiar with, and pay with a credit card.
