1. A consumer reported a Facebook customer service scam to BBB. The consumer’s daughter was scammed via phone by someone claiming to represent Facebook’s customer service team. BBB warns consumers to be extremely cautious when giving out financial information, including payment app account information, over the phone.

2. A consumer purchased a product from what appeared to be Dicks Sporting Goods’ website but turned out to be a fake look alike site, and the consumer never received the product. BBB advises consumers to avoid clicking on ads and instead visit companies’ websites directly when shopping online.

