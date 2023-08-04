2 Louisville residents indicted for CARES Act fraud
A federal grand jury has indicted two Louisville residents on fraud and money laundering charges, involving the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) financial assistance program.
According to the indictment, between March 2020, and August 2022 Andrew Prell, 56, filed one fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application and two fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, resulting in the theft of $1,687,033.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky alleges Prell utilized the entity Convergence of 4 Dimensions, a Kentucky, and Florida Limited Liability Company, to file the applications, in which he falsely exaggerated the number of employees, payroll expenses, and gross revenues of Convergence of 4 Dimensions in the applications. In addition, Prell is accused of using the money he received on unauthorized expenses under the CARES Act, including gambling and other personal expenses.
In a separate case, between June 18, 2020, and September 22, 2021, Darlene McCoy, 66, was indicted for allegedly filing an EIDL application and three fraudulent applications for PPP loans, resulting in the theft of $165,416. She is accused of using the entities Letz Get It Crackin’, a Kentucky Limited Liability Company, and Darlene McCoy d/b/a Reds Creative Events, an unregistered entity, to file the applications, in which she falsely exaggerated the number of employees and payroll expenses of Letz Get It Crackin’ and the gross receipts of Reds Creative Events. The U.S. Attorney’s office says she also applied for forgiveness for all three of the PPP loans, falsely stating the amount that had been spent on payroll.
Under federal law, PPP loans were designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses who were in operation When the COVID-19 pandemic started in February 2020, to keep their workers on the payroll. PPP loan proceeds were required to be used by the business on certain permissible expenses. Interest and principal on PPP loans could be entirely forgiven if the business spent the loan proceeds on the allowable expenses within a designated period, and used a certain percentage of the PPP loan proceeds on payroll expenses.
If convicted, McCoy faces up to 130 years in prison, while Prell could receive a maximum of 120 years.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Great Lakes Field Division conducted the investigation.
Applications open for U.S. Senate Youth Program
Applications are now open for the 2024 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), a merit-based program that takes the most outstanding high school students from around the country to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong study of the federal government and those who lead it.
The Kentucky Department of Education oversees the process where two Kentucky high school students will be selected this fall as delegates. Each of them will receive a $10,000 college scholarship in the name of the U.S. Senate, with encouragement to continue coursework in history, government and public affairs.
Students chosen for the program will attend Washington Week, March 2-9, 2024, and participate in meetings and briefings with high-level officials from each branch of federal government. That includes senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, other key policymakers and senior members of the media.
Applicants should be interested in pursuing careers in public service and have proven records of leadership, scholarship and volunteer service. Students will need to submit a transcript, two letters of recommendation and a resume as part of the application process. High school teachers and principals are encouraged to nominate qualified high school juniors and seniors to apply. Applications for the 2024 USSYP program are available online and are due by October 2, 2023.
Semifinalists will interview in Frankfort on Saturday, Nov. 4. KDE will announce the names of two USSYP delegates and two alternates representing Kentucky in December.
The U.S. Senate Youth Program was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and funded by The Hearst Foundations. The 2024 program brochure with detailed rules and additional program details is available on the USSYP website.
The 2023 winners were David Daniel, a senior at Owensboro High School, and Heng Yang, a recent graduate of Conner High School in Boone County.
For more information, you can email GlyptusAnn Grider Jones at the Kentucky Department of Education, or call her at (502) 564-2000, ext. 4616.
CBP intercepts fake designer watches with street value of $4.24 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — One of the most common counterfeited items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are watches, and one of the main shipping hubs located in Louisville sees its fair share.
During the month of July, CBP officers seized nine shipments of counterfeit designer watches, if genuine, would have a Manufacturer’s Suggest Retail Price (MSRP) of over $4.24 million.
CBP officers in Louisville seized a total of nine shipments originating from Hong Kong containing 130 watches. Trade experts at the CBP’s Center of Excellence and Expertise determined every one of the watches were counterfeit. They displayed logos belonging to Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Hubolt, Cartier, Bvlgari, and Audemars Piguet.
Most of the shipment were heading to Florida and other locations, but all watches were seized for infringing on protected trademarks. CBP has the authority to prevent shipments of counterfeit goods from entering the country and considers the protection of intellectual property rights a Priority Trade Issue. On a typical day in fiscal year 2022, the CBP says they seized $8 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations.
“This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise.”
The illicit trafficking of counterfeit goods offers criminals a complementary source of income and a way through which they can launder money. Additionally, proceeds from the sale of counterfeit products can be channeled towards the further production of fake goods or other illicit activities. Additionally, counterfeiting is a hugely profitable business, with criminals relying on the continued high demand for cheap goods coupled with low production costs.
Last fiscal year, counterfeit handbags/wallets, watches, and jewelry made up the top three seized counterfeit products by CBP based on the MSRP, respectively. Last fiscal year, CBP seized 153,810 counterfeit watches which, if genuine, would have had a MSRP over $596 million.
The CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise illegally imported into the United States to submit an e-Allegation. That is a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods in the U.S.
