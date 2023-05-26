Food Truck Friday set for June 9
The Owen County Courthouse lawn will be the site for the first Food Truck Friday event of the summer season, scheduled for June 9.
Other Food Truck Friday dates are Aug. 4 and Sept. 8.
All feature a variety of food trucks and music.
Fair begins July 4
The Owen County 4-H Fair is scheduled for July 4-8.
Exhibits may be entered Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, and Monday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Weekly gate passes are $60, which includes rides. Single gate admission will be $15 per night.
Rodeo to benefit scholarship fund
Lone Star Wide Open No Fear Rodeo to benefit the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.
4-H offers sewing classes
Children ages 9-18 can learn to sew or practice sewing skills already learned.
Four classes will be offered the first week of June.
Beginner classes will be Tuesday, June 5 and/or Wednesday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. Come to one or both classes to learn how to sew on a sewing machine and complete a simple project.
Students who have completed Unit 1 sewing (drawstring bag, pajama pants, skirt) or have sewn with a family member are invited to the afternoon sessions from noon to 2 p.m.
There is no cost involved, but attendees must register by calling the Owen County Extension Office at 502-484-5703.
Mayberry Day slated for June 17
Owen County will transform into Mayberry, North Carolina during Mayberry Day, slated for Saturday, June 27.
There will be look-alikes of Sheriff Andy Taylor and his sidekick, deputy Barney Fife, along with an appearance of their famous patrol car.
Not to be outdone, The Darlins (aka No Tools Loaned) will peform live music. There will also be a DJ.
There will be a costume contest and games, and stores on the square will be open, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.