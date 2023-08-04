Owen County senior wide receiver/defensive back Kade New has been tabbed a Class 2A, District 5 Player to Watch. New is among 10 players that have earned the 2A, District 5 recognition from The Cats’ Pause 2023 Kentucky Football Yearbook.
A leader for Owen County, New thrived throughout the 2022 high school football season. New led the Rebels in receiving as a junior, making 24 receptions for 384 yards and seven touchdowns. The productive New ranked as Owen County’s second-leading scorer in 2022, tallying 50 points.
A two-way standout for the Rebels, New made an impact both offensively and defensively during the 2022 high school football season.
New logged 35 tackles, six tackles for losses and five sacks in 2022.
The additional individuals recognized as Class 2A, District 5 Players to Watch are Xavier Campbell (Beechwood, Sr., OL/DL), James Cusick (Beechwood, Jr., WR/DB), Chase Flaherty (Beechwood, Jr., RB/LB), Talon Linder (Beechwood, Sr., WR/DB), Jack Meier (Beechwood, Jr., OL/DL), Conner Reed (Gallatin County, Jr., OL/LB), Zayn Satchwell (Carroll County, Sr., RB/LB), Jackson Smith (Walton-Verona, Sr., QB) and Dalton Tarter (Bracken County, So., RB/LB).
Beechwood senior quarterback Clay Hayden has been named the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Player of the Year. Hayden helped to lead Beechwood to the 2022 Class 2A title.
The 2023 high school football season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 18.
