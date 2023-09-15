Have you ever desired to learn how to sew? Do you know how to sew already, but lack the motivation to get behind the pedal again? Or are you just looking for somewhere to plug into the community?
Well, new opportunities for adults are being made available to learn to sew right here in Owen County.
In the beginning, Julie Donahue, master volunteer in clothing construction, will be giving demos on sewing basics. In the future, there will be more advanced projects
Each person can decide to stay and sew after the demo or take a project home. You may bring your own machine and supplies. Don’t have a machine or supplies? No worries, there are machines and supplies available for use.
There will be an organizational meeting to discuss future monthly projects and to get an idea of how many people are interested on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at Owen County Extension Office, 265 Ellis Highway, Owenton.
For more information, call extension office at 502-484-5703.
