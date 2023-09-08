A lot of people were disappointed when Clark Karsner’s “Christ is the Answer” airplane hangar had to be taken down for safety concerns.
A new version of the sign was constructed by volunteers and still reminds people of the story of Harry Clark Karsner.
The hangar, located just south of Monterey, was built after Karsner returned home after WWII.
Before WWII, Karsner was a commercial pilot. During WWII, Karsner served as a flight instructor at Ryan’s School of Aeronautics in San Diego, California. He became a flight commander in 1942.
Upon returning home to Monterey, he constructed his four-plane hangar, added the neon sign soon thereafter and began teaching veterans to fly.
One story that has been told, true or not, that he would do what was necessary to teach these young men to fly. One fellow refused to attempt to land by himself. Karsner proceeded to wear his parachute on one day of training. When it was time to land, Karsner jumped out of the plane, so the man had to land it himself.
As far as the story goes, he successfully landed.
Karsner had two passions in his life. Flying and his religion. He partnered with Dr. Louis W. Arnold and established the “Flying Gospel Ministry.” Arnold furnished the recorded messages and Mrs. Sarah Karsner, Clark’s wife, would play the organ and sing on the messages. It was said she had the voice for an angel.
He flew about a 100-mile radius of his airfield. Can it be imaged the shock of hearing an angel singing coming from the sky and then the word of God being preached from above?
Equipped with the newest electronic speakers Karsner began his “Gospel Plane.” This was the time when a majority of Owen Countians were outside working in their tobacco and hay fields. Karsner would fly over the countryside with the messages and music covering the land.
Karsner paid for all the expenses.
They were successful. Arnold spoke of a man who joined a church. The man talked about “working in his barn when he heard the music coming out of the sky… I thought the Lord was coming. I stood outside and saw the plane, heard the message, and I got saved.”
The neon sign, “Christ Is the Answer” was useful for travelers. In the 1940s there were no streetlights out in the country. People going north or south knew they were heading in the right direction when they passed the sign.
It has been said that airplane pilots would also use the sign as a land marker when flying from north and south. The pilots would know they were on the right path when they saw “Christ is the Answer.”
The Historical Marker was erected in 2012 to commemorate Harry Clark Karsner’s contribution to his community. He had other accomplishments included the Commissioner of Aeronautics of KY, he was a magistrate, chairman of the Owen County School Board and director of Burley Tobacco Growers Cooperative Association of KY.
Born in 1917 Harry Clark Karsner died in 1971 at the age of 57.
