BOWLING GREEN — Owen County High School graduate Teagan Moore’s debut season with the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball program will include the new-look Conference USA.
Currently, Moore is preparing to compete for the Hilltoppers in the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season. Conference USA announced its complete men’s basketball schedule, including WKU’s slate, on Monday, July 17. With nine total teams in CUSA for the 2023-24 season, the campaign includes home and away contests against every conference member, with 16 league games overall. Among the top boys’ high school basketball players in the state as a senior, Moore was a Kentucky All-Star.
Moore led the Rebels throughout the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high double-double of 31.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. The productive Moore netted 984 points and pulled down 345 rebounds during his senior campaign.
Moore was among the state’s top players throughout the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
The Owen County High School graduate and his WKU men’s basketball teammates will open preseason practice in mid-October.
WKU’s CUSA schedule begins with the four new member schools.
The Hilltoppers will open the new year with new conference opponent Liberty at home in E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Hilltoppers and the Flames.
WKU will then travel to Sam Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to take on the Bearkats for the first time in program history.
The Toppers will return home for a game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Jan. 13. It will be the first time the two teams have met since 2016, and WKU will look to defend a perfect 3-0 program record against Jacksonville State.
The Hilltoppers will head west to play New Mexico State on Thursday, Jan. 18. Then, WKU will visit UTEP on Saturday, Jan. 30. WKU is 9-1 all-time against New Mexico State and 1-1 in Las Cruces, N.M.
WKU will begin a three-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 25, facing off against familiar CUSA opponent FIU.
The Hilltoppers’ homestand will continue into February. WKU will play Sam Houston on Thursday, Feb. 1 and the Middle Tennessee State on the Saturday, Feb. 3. The 145th meeting between WKU and MTSU will conclude the three-game homestand. WKU will travel to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 7 before heading to Jacksonville State on Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be the first time the Hilltoppers have ever played the Gamecocks in Jacksonville, Ala.
UTEP will visit E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15. WKU will look to defend a perfect 4-0 record against UTEP in Bowling Green.
After the matchup versus UTEP, WKU will stay home and play New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 17. Following a week break, WKU will travel 100 miles to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to take on MTSU.
The Hilltoppers’ final home game of the season will be played against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 28. WKU will finish off the league slate with games at FIU (Saturday, March 2) and Liberty (Saturday, March 9). The Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 12-16 in Huntsville, Ala., at Propst Arena. It’s the ninth location to host the CUSA Men’s Basketball Championship.
The first three seasons WKU was in CUSA (2015-17), the championship was also held in Alabama at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.