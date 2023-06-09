LOUISVILLE — Owen County guard Teagan Moore scored 25 points to help lead the Kentucky Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Junior All-Stars 144-100 in a scrimmage at Eastern High School on Saturday, June 3.
Moore, who shared game-high scoring honors with a teammate, claimed six rebounds and distributed three assists. The Owen County guard connected on four of six three-point field goal attempts during the matchup. Moore excelled offensively and defensively for the Senior All-Stars.
The Senior All-Stars started strong, outscoring the Junior All-Stars 70-39 in the first half.
Sharing game-high scoring honors with Moore, Chappelle Whitney scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Senior All-Stars. Narrowly missing a double-double, Whitney thrived in multiple categories during the scrimmage.
Eight different players reached double figures in scoring for the Senior All-Stars.
Reece Potter provided a double-double in the Senior All-Stars’ win, scoring 23 points and claiming 13 rebounds.
The additional scorers for the Senior All-Stars were Marcus Eaves (18 points), Gerard Thomas (15 points), Crew Gibson (14 points), Kenyan Goodin (14 points) and Gabe Sisk (10 points).
Trent Noah, Travis Perry and Jay Rose scored 13 points apiece to lead the Junior All-Stars. Five different players reached double figures for the Junior All-Stars as Darrell Bateman and Damone King contributed 10 points apiece.
The Junior All-Stars received scoring from 14 different players. The other scorers for the Junior All-Stars were Mason Ritter (nine points), Brett Decker (eight points), Quelron House (seven points), Max Green (five points), Ayden Evans (four points), Blake Reed (two points), Christian Doerr (two points), Will Gibson (two points) and Kade Unseld (two points).
The Kentucky Senior All-Stars are scheduled to host the Indiana Senior All-Stars in the Owensboro Sportscenter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
