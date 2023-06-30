staff reports
We praise God for the baptism of Farrah Kimble Sunday morning! Welcome to our church family, Farrah!
A group of 6 girls attended Girls in Action Camp this week at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Thanks to Tracy Carter, Emma Collins, and Kara Carter for serving as chaperones.
The monthly men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. on July 1st.
A 4th of July celebration will be held on the church property off Hwy 127 South (behind the Dollar General) on Sunday, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. Bring a side dish, chairs, drinks, and towels (if cooling off in the creek).
Adult Bible study, Rock Stars, and middle school youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. College and high school age youth Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
MBC is collecting adult and child non-gummy multi-vitamins, children’s ibuprofen, and children’s acetaminophen for an upcoming mission trip to Brazil. There is a donation box at the front of the sanctuary.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.