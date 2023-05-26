Wednesday activities (Adult Bible study, Rock Stars, and middle school youth) begin at 7 pm. The adult Bible study is studying scripture from 1 Kings.
Sunday night Bible study is held on the 1st and 3rd Sundays at 6. Youth group meets on the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 6 pm.
A new Bible study group for college and high school age students is meeting on Wednesdays at 6 pm in the education building.. Contact Emily Norwood for more information.
Meals are being scheduled for Jim Bob and Barbara Cook. Contact Marsha Derringer to sign up for a time to take food (Monday and Friday) to the Cook family.
The “12 Weeks of Love” food collection is ongoing. The food will be donated to the Power Pack program at the schools. The items to bring for April 2 is fruit snacks; April 9 is crackers and cheese; and April 16th is Vienna sausages. Contact Braden Howard for more information.
Members of our church are invited to help at Meeting the Needs on the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m.
Plastic Easter eggs and candy are needed for the annual MBC Easter egg hunt. There will be a donation box at the front of the sanctuary. Prefill the eggs or donate eggs and candy separately.
Kentucky Changers will go to Somerset this year on June 24-30. Any student entering the 8th grade is eligible to attend. The cost is $209 per person. Adult chaperones are needed. Money is due by APRIL 2.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen!
